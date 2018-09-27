On October 1, the Red Bull Queen of the Bay--the first all-women big-wave surfing event--contest waiting period officially opens. The waiting period runs through November 21, a short window, but nevertheless one that has seen sizable swell at the Bay in years past.

The event kicked off last year, but the surf didn’t cooperate and the window closed before the competition got underway.

The contest pits 26 of the world’s best women big-wave chargers against themselves and Waimea Bay. Most of the names you’d expect to see at an event like this are on the roster--Paige Alms, Emily Erickson, Bianca Valenti--but they’re joined also by former ‘CT stalwart Laura Enever, who’s made a name for herself in bigger surf in recent years.

Thursday afternoon at Waimea Beach Park, a traditional opening ceremony will kick things off.

The full slate of competitors is listed below. We’re making a little bow to the wave gods, hoping this year’s event gets the surf it needs.

1. Makani Adric, Hawaii

2. Paige Alms, Hawaii

3. Joana Andrade, Portugal

4. Justine Dupont, France (Red Bull athlete)

5. Emily Erickson, Hawaii

6. Michaela Fregonese, Brazil

7. Brittany Gomulka, USA

8. Claudia Goncalves, Brazil

9. Raquel Heckert, Brazil

10. Keala Kennelly, Hawaii

11. Sheila Lee, USA

12. Blake Lefkoe, USA

13. Andrea Moller, Brazil

14. Kelta O’Rourke, Hawaii

15. Nicole Pacelli, Brazil (Red Bull athlete)

16. Felicity Palmateer, Australia

17. Emilia Perry, Hawaii

18. Polly Ralda, Guatemala

19. Momo Sakuma, Japan

20. Kiyomi Sheppard, Japan

21. Jamilah Star, USA

22. Jenny Useldinger, USA

23. Bianca Valenti, USA

24. Silvia Nabuco, Brazil

25. Laura Enever, Australia

26. Wrenna Delgado, USA