"<p>If the above video is any indication, <a href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.reef.com\\\/\\">REEF<\\\/a> knows the recipe for an epic beach day--take a handful of friends, add a surf-lined stretch of sand and mix with an appetite for good times. That's what #BeachFreely is all about, and your friends at Reef want you to join in the fun. That's why they’re offering to fly you and a friend to Hawaii for four free nights at <a href=\\"http:\\\/\\\/www.turtlebayresort.com\\\/\\">Turtle Bay Resort<\\\/a> on the North Shore of Oahu. You'll be just a stone’s throw away from some of the world's most iconic waves and even closer to <a href=\\"http:\\\/\\\/www.turtlebayresort.com\\\/Oahu-Restaurants\\\/Surfer-The-Bar\\">Surfer The Bar<\\\/a>, where you'll have a $100 credit. Enter now for a chance to kick off your sandals and get some of that sweet Hawaiian sand between your toes.<\\\/p>\\n<p><strong>Grand Prize:<\\\/strong><\\\/p>\\n<p>-Two (2) Roundtrip tickets to Hawaii<br \\\/>\\n-Four (4) Nights Stay at Turtle Bay Resort<br \\\/>\\n-$100 Gift card at SURFER the Bar<br \\\/>\\n-All Day surf board rental for two (2)<\\\/p>\\n<p><!-- Wishpond embed code --><br \\\/>\\n<script type=\\"text\\\/javascript\\" src=\\"\\\/\\\/cdn.wishpond.net\\\/connect.js?merchantId=1370956&writeKey=121957745377\\" async><\\\/script><\\\/p>\\n<div class=\\"wishpond-campaign\\" data-wishpond-id=\\"2318814\\" data-wishpond-href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.wishpond.com\\\/lp\\\/2318814\\\/\\"><\\\/div>\\n<style>.wp-logo-bar-link{display:none!important;} .wp-logo-bar{display:none!important;} .wp-logo-bar__bottom{display:none!important;}<\\\/style>\\n"