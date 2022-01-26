A couple of days ago, 3x reigning World Champ Gabriel Medina announced that he would be stepping back from the first part of the 2022 Tour, including the upcoming Pipe Masters.

“The past few months have been a difficult time for me personally and it has taken a toll,” said Medina in his IG post below. “As such, I’ve decided to withdraw from the start of the 2022 WSL Championship Tour. I had every intention of competing for the full season, had made all the preparations medically (I took my COVID vaccination during my holidays) and mentally and physically, but I’m not in a place where I believe I can perform against the world’s best surfers right now and I need to focus on my well-being. I don’t know how long it will take, but I aim to return to the Championship Tour as soon as I am ready. I very much appreciate everyone’s ongoing love and support. I’ll be back when I am able. Love.”

Medina’s Pipe Masters spot will be filled by, somewhat ironically, Caio Ibelli. Ryan Callinan has also withdrawn from the Pipe Masters, due to a recently broken wrist, resulting in Ivan Florence–younger brother to John John–getting the call-up for the event.

Continue reading for Medina’s official statement and stay tuned for the Billabong Pipe Masters, starting in just three days (be sure to make your Fantasy Surfer picks here).

2021 foi um ano incrível pra mim, conquistei meu maior sonho como surfista que era me tornar tricampeão mundial. Era uma parada intocável pra mim. No ano passado, vivi uma montanha russa de emoções dentro e fora da água, o que afetou muito minha saúde mental e física. Ao final da temporada, eu estava completamente esgotado. Cheguei no meu limite. Tomei minha vacina durante as férias e achei que ia conseguir me preparar a tempo para a primeira etapa da nova temporada, que começa em um dos meus picos favoritos no mundo, Pipe. Não foi o caso. Decidi que não viajarei para o Hawaii e vou tirar um tempo para que eu possa me recuperar mental e fisicamente. Estou com uma leve lesão no quadril que venho tratando desde o final do ano passado.

Somado ao corpo, tenho questões emocionais que estou precisando lidar. Venho de meses muito desgastantes. Reconhecer e admitir para mim mesmo que não estou bem vem sendo um processo muito difícil, e optar por tirar um tempo para me cuidar foi talvez a decisão mais difícil que já tomei em toda a minha vida. Me questionei muito nos últimos tempos se deveria tornar isso público ou manter de forma privada, mas é justo que todos vocês que sempre torceram por mim saibam do momento que estou enfrentando. A saúde mental é muito importante. Preciso estar 100% mentalmente para voltar a competir. Voltarei mais forte🙏 amo vocês e obrigado por tudo.

