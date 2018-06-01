“Relentless” Documents the Return of Dusty Payne

The new film about the life, and near death, of the Maui icon will premiere early next month

About a year ago, SURFER and Volcom partnered up to produce a feature film about Maui ripper Dusty Payne. At the start of the project our goal was simple: to spend time with Payne at home and abroad, and to compile surf clips, interviews and adventure with the intent of telling the story of the roller coaster ride that has been Payne’s career.

We gathered archival footage to show his laundry list of successes-his meteoric rise as a freesurfer, his ‘QS wins and World Tour qualification and his mind-bending performances in the best surf movies of the modern era. But we also wanted to show the deep lows he’s experienced over the years, when Payne faced terrible injuries that threatened to derail his career. Then January 2018 rolled around.

After months of spending time with Payne, the plotline of his career took a dramatic turn when he took a near-fatal spill on the type of Backdoor wave Payne has ridden countless times. He collided with the reef and was rushed to the hospital with a broken jaw and a fractured skull.

While he was in the hospital, we asked Payne what he thought we should title his profile film. With his mouth wired shut after a recent jaw surgery, he grabbed a piece of paper and wrote down one word: "Relentless."

The film still tells the story of Payne’s career, but through the lens of that fateful moment, and his inspiring path back to the ocean. Now, nearly 6 months removed from his wipeout, we've put the final touches on the film and are ready to share it with the world. Come join us at one of the premieres below, celebrating a truly relentless surfer.

June 5th - McCoy Studio Theatre at The Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Maui, HI at 7pm, Movie at 8:00pm

June 7th - The Transworld Skate Park in Carlsbad, CA at 6:30pm, Movie at 7:30pm

June 11th - SURFER the Bar in Jacksonville, FL at 6:30pm (All Ages) & 9:00pm (21+ only)

June 12th - The Volcom Skate Park in Costa Mesa at 7:30pm, Movie at 8:30pm