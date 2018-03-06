Remember When Iggy Pop Played the North Shore?

Creed and crew's art-house perspective of the events that led up to the gig heard round the surf world

Disclaimer: This is not a surf edit.

This is an avant-garde documentary about a band called “Wash” (whose members happen to surf) from Australia going to Hawaii to play a gig with Iggy Pop, hence the title “Down Hill From Here.” If you’re not into rock’n roll: don’t hit play. If you are into rock’n roll skip then to the 15:00 minute mark and watch Iggy do what he’s mastered over the last half-century.

If you dig Waimea shore-break, red convertibles, trippy cartoons, polarizing surfers such as Creed McTaggart, Beau Foster and Ellis Ericson, surf mats and/or slo mo then watch from the beginning.

You’ve been warned.