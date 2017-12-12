Remembering Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown’s films have inspired us all, and the crown jewel of his body of work, “Endless Summer” will always be seen as the greatest surf film of all time. It’s through this legacy of that Brown touched so many lives, and the passion that Brown had for surfing translated seamlessly through the big screen, leaving every viewer with a desire to wax up and paddle out. Below are just a few of the many reactions that fellow surf icons had to the news of Brown’s passing and the way that he touched their lives and molded their views on surfing.
Thank you for showing us the world as you saw it, #BruceBrown. You were one of the good guys and reminded me of my dad a lot. We need more like you. On to the other side. I hope to bump into you again in some other place and time. There are never enough words to say goodbye properly. 🙏🏽 #RIP #EndlessSummer #OnAnySunday
I remember watching a wonky, worn out VHS tape of "The Endless Summer" with my dad when I was a kid, and being completely transfixed. Sure, there was surfing and adventure and yadda yadda, but to me it was narrator Bruce Brown's goofy, old-timey humor that really made it sing. Still does, more than 50 years after its release. What a wonderful gift he left us with. Thank you Bruce 🙏 Rest in peace.
Thank you Bruce Brown. I'm sure I watched Endless Summer 2 every afternoon after school and was always overcome with a desire to adventure around the world meet cool characters and surf great waves. I hadn't even been on a plane yet but I couldn't hardly wait to finish high school and start filling my own story book. I was best friends with @thewingnut and @patchy_o and I too couldn't believe they ate snails in France 😆Such a wonderful story teller and iconic filmmaker. Rest Easy #BruceBrown 🙏✨
The Global adventures of the Endless Summer Movies were such an incredible inspiration growing up as a grom! I remember specifically the africa section, just looking like a whole different world and here were these two very different cultures riding waves together! The way the experience was documented with the narration and story telling , it felt like i was right there alongside them. Since those days as a grom i have gotten the chance to enjoy exploring all up and down the coast of africa and experience that culture first hand. I truly believe Endless Summer was the catalyst for my love of travel and sharing surfing with cultures world wide… Rest in peace Bruce Brown and thanks for the inspiration! 🙌
Thank you @brucebrownfilms for always keeping the STOKE levels high. You were the originator of #Stokeorama 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Your commitment to traveling the globe searching for perfect surf and connecting communities helped shape the sport into what it has become today. Sending Good Vibes to all your family members and friends and time to play #endlesssummer on repeat for the next month… 🙏🏽 #originalpositivevibewarrior
RIP Bruce Brown. Bruce made films The Endless Summer, Slippery When Wet, On Any Sunday, and Barefoot Adventures and Surfing Hollow Days. I first met bruce when I was 20. My first surf film Riding Waves won an an award at a film festival in Park City, Utah and he came up to me and said, "kid, you won this award because you are young, next time win because you are good." And with a wry smile he walked away. After a couple more drinks he talked to me about filming and traveling. I asked if I should go to film school and he said it was a scam. He also said, "before doing anything on a film- filming, editing, whatever… always ask yourself what's the point? You'll save yourself a lot of time and money that way." @brucebrownfilms
Thank you Bruce! Still have the vhs copy that we grew up on. Dane and I watched it today to celebrate a life greatly lived! I want to one day dress in suits, stuff my board in the trunk of an African taxi and travel with a proper suitcase. This movie was the pure motivation to become a surfer and experience the world. Thank you!!! May you Rest In Peace and truly enjoy the endless summer!