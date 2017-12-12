Remembering Bruce Brown

The surfing community reacts to the passing of filmmaker Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown’s films have inspired us all, and the crown jewel of his body of work, “Endless Summer” will always be seen as the greatest surf film of all time. It’s through this legacy of that Brown touched so many lives, and the passion that Brown had for surfing translated seamlessly through the big screen, leaving every viewer with a desire to wax up and paddle out. Below are just a few of the many reactions that fellow surf icons had to the news of Brown’s passing and the way that he touched their lives and molded their views on surfing.

Endless Summer still holds up as the best surf movie ever 50 years plus later. Thank you Bruce Brown for everything and especially showing the world what surfing is about … fun, adventurous, lighthearted times with friends. Rest In Peace. 📽#brucebrown — Taylor Steele (@taylorsteele)

Thanks Bruce. RIP🙏🏽 . . . . . 📷 @scottsoens — Rob Machado (@rob_machado)

Bruce brown Hail up! Thank you for the gift of endless summer! The world of surf wouldn't be the same without it! Hugs to the brown family! RIP — Joel Tudor (@joeljitsu)

Rest In Peace Bruce Brown an inspiration to so many. — Grant Ellis (@grantellis1)

Rest In Peace to The Godfather of stoke and soul Bruce Brown. #brucebrown #endlesssummer @brucebrownfilms as seen on @dahui8o8 — Chris Cote (@chriscote)

The surfing world lost one of the greats today. Thank you Bruce for showing us the world through your lens and igniting the flame that inspired all of us to travel and explore. — Todd Glaser (@toddglaser)

Bruce Brown, legendary filmmaker of The Endless Summer, inspired many to surf and follow their dreams | 📽 @brucebrownfilms — World Surf League (@wsl)

His movies inspired me to start surfing which in turn launched my career in surf photography. Thank you sir 🙏🏼🏄🌞🌊 #brucebrown #endlesssummer #surfing #rip — D.J. Struntz (@djstruntz)

The Global adventures of the Endless Summer Movies were such an incredible inspiration growing up as a grom! I remember specifically the africa section, just looking like a whole different world and here were these two very different cultures riding waves together! The way the experience was documented with the narration and story telling , it felt like i was right there alongside them. Since those days as a grom i have gotten the chance to enjoy exploring all up and down the coast of africa and experience that culture first hand. I truly believe Endless Summer was the catalyst for my love of travel and sharing surfing with cultures world wide… Rest in peace Bruce Brown and thanks for the inspiration! 🙌 — Dane Gudauskas (@danedamus)

Thank you Bruce Brown for capturing and narrating the beauty and fun of life in the sun. The first surf film most have seen is still the best. This ES moment never gets old. Probably responsible for the reason majority of us go surf (in search of the perfect ride). Slide in Paradise Mr Brown. — Devon Howard (@devon_howard)

Best surf movie ever! I used to watch this movie every day before my nap as a little kid #EndlessSummerII thank you Bruce Brown, RIP. — Ian Crane (@ian_crane)