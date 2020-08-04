You’ve slobbered over them on Instagram. You’ve voted for your favorite. And you’ve inevitably thought to yourself, “Dang, I really wish I could get my hands on one of these Resin Roundup masterpieces.”

Well, as a matter of fact, you can.

On a first-come, first-served basis, Dragon is making each of these masterpieces available for purchase, with all of the proceeds from the sale going right to the surf shops where the boards came from, benefitting some shops hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns and the glassers that designed the art. All of the boards are available for purchase…well, except the winning beauty from WRV. Dragon is holding onto that one (can you blame ’em?).

To purchase one of the boards, click here and we’ll begin the process, connecting you with the appropriate shop. If the board you wanted has already been purchased, well, you can always order a custom from the shop and glasser. After all, if there’s anything we should all take away from the Resin Roundup, it’s that these glassers are true masters of their chosen art form, and that we should all be supporting that kind of craftsmanship when looking for a new sled.

Find more info on the boards of the Resin Roundup below:

Brian King For T&C

“Dane” Model Single Fin, Shaped By Glenn Pang — 6’2″ x 19 3/4″ x 2 5/8″

$890 [click here to buy]

Brian Wynn For Heritage

“Retro Rocket Fish” — 5’5″ x 19.25″ x 2.3″ x 29.66″

$630 [click here to buy]

Jasper Heyne For HIC

“Spud” — 5’10” x 20 1/4″ x 2 1/2″

$795 [click here to buy]

Mark Petrocelli For Faktion/Pilgrim

“The Feral Twin” — 5’7″ x 20″ x 2.5″

$675 [click here to buy]