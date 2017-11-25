Rest In Peace Jean Da Silva

We just heard awful news out of Brazil. 32-year-old Jean Da Silva has passed away.

Initial reports are that he took his own life, but those reports aren’t confirmed at the moment. We’ll update this post when we have more information.

A staple on the Qualifying Series for the past 10 years, Jean won multiple events during his career, including the ECSC in Virginia Beach, as well as 6-stars in Portugal and Brazil. And he was a standout in waves all over the world, as you’ll see in this edit above, from Indonesia two years ago.

Our deepest condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family. We all mourn together today.