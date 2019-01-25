[This Profile of Chris Brown originally appeared in SURFER Magazine’s October, 1994 issue. With Brown’s recent unexpected passing, we’ve republished it here to celebrate his surfing legacy. The article below captured Brown in his competitive prime and touches on personal issues simultaneously occurring in his life.

SURFER’s thoughts are with Brown’s family, friends and fans affected by his untimely death. We thank Brown for the energetic spirit he brought to our favorite pastime. Rest in peace Chris.]

Scotty, the balding, walrusine proprietor of Esau's in Santa Barbara, smiles behind shining steel shelves laden with bagels and steaming food. It's evident this bright little breakfast cafe on lower State Street is his kingdom. His passions crowd the walls: beautiful framed posters of waves, dolphins, whales, kelp and otters.

I'm stoked. This is a great after-session munchout palace, I can just tell. No stinkeye over sandy feet. Homemade salsa with the eggs. Tortillas on request. Unreal wheat germ blueberry pancakes. I ask Chris Brown if Scotty is a surfer.

"Unfortunately…yes," laughs Brown, a Santa Barbara local as well as current leader leader of the ASP's World Qualifying Series. "He'll take off on anything and he gets every wave at Rincon. I'll give you a tip: Don't come in before your session because he'll load you up. He sees a surfer and already he's thinking, 'Ahh, at low tide you're going to be going slow.' So when he walks over with all those free pancakes, just remember what he's really thinking: 'Extra waves.'"

Scotty, his white apron bulging, brings over two huge brown radials sagging from the quarter pound of whipped butter plopped on top. He smiles slyly. "Enjoy," he says.

I ignore Brown's warning and scarf happily, well aware I won't be able to move, much less surf, for hours. Doesn't matter. The entire coast is on life support: C Street…2 foot and typically sluggish. Rincon…a foot and crawling. The Ventura riprap breaks…pitiful lappers. And Santa Barbara, as usual, is flatter than anywhere else in the world.

Which leads me to ponder over the mound of fried eggs and spicy home fries that just arrived: Just what kind of hellman pro surfer comes out of an area that touts itself as having "The World's Safest Beaches," anyway?

I don't know. Ask Tom Curren, three-time world champ. He grew up here, too.

And I beheld another beast coming out of the earth…And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark on their right hand, or in their foreheads."—Revelation 13: 11,16

Over the whine of an electric sander, his hands caked with resinous white paste, Brown speaks matter-of-factly of the approaching Apocalypse. A Coming Time of Extreme Gnarliness when all money will be changed to credit software to be surgically implanted along with identity chips on the vast majority of humanity. It is the mark of the Beast which foretells the Second Coming in the Book of Revelation, and Chris Brown sees this all too clearly.

Advertisement

"There's going to be a time when cash isn't going to be around," elaborates Chris as he sands out a rail gouge on the tail of his 6′ 2″ Al Merrick contest board. "It's slowly being removed from the monetary system. They'll put it on a chip and on your body and that'll be your whole identity and worth. Whatever the Bible predicts and correlates has to do with the economy. I'm not crazy or some mumbo jumbo religious freak—I just see real things happening that relate back to what I've read. We're living in gnarly times."

Chris Brown, the cherubic Bud Tour savant as Surfing Zealot, proselytizing in the lineup? Possibly. But right now he's really more concerned with getting his boards patched for the Reunion Island World Championship Tour contest in a few days than the impending Apocalypse.

He is a Christian, yes, raised in a fervent born-again family, but he's also a dedicated pro surfer of such talent he could very well be a world champion if he could overcome his personal Goliath…which is the North Shore at size.

Take, for example, the Pipe Masters debacle last year. On the last day of competition, in shifty, ugly conditions, Brown spent almost an entire heat without catching a wave. The reason: intimidation, plain and simple. He haired out.

"I pulled the first heat of the morning with me, Kelly Slater, Munga Barry and Jeff Booth," he says, carefully smoothing out the ding, delicately feeling for imperfections. We're in the main glassing room of Bob Haakenson's shop, Al Merrick's local glasser, in Goleta. "It was gnarly, 10-foot Pipe, with waves just imploding on themselves. A large majority weren't ridable. You had to have full commitment. Me, I didn't. I blinked my eyes and Kelly had three waves under his belt. Boothy, same thing. And Pipe breaks so close to the beach they would be right back out and pushing me deep. I just got shut down and paddled around."

Brown applies a resin-soaked glass patch over the ding. As he describes that day at Pipe, he hedges, falters, then forges ahead. It's obviously not easy for a pro surfer to admit that one of the things he's paid to do—surf big waves—sometimes scares him shitless.

But he's dealing with it. Earlier this morning at his house, he had shown me an unridden 9′ 9″, shaped by Vince Collier, that he calls, prophetically enough, "The Beast." He hopes to ride it at big Maverick's next winter.

As he caressed the beefy rails of The Beast, he wondered aloud: "It's scary, thinking of the kind of wave you would need to ride such a board. It's heavy…the awe and beauty of beholding nature. The intensity. I think you need fearful respect for the ocean. Someone once told me, 'There are no atheists in the impact zone.'"

Santa Barbara surfing is about one thing: style. It's ingrained, endemic as the tar balls that seep up from the cracks in the sea floor off Campus Point. It's connected surfing, born of the classic cobblestone pointbreaks—most notably Rincon—that stripe the coast from Ventura to Point Conception, and a strong lineage of flowmasters dating back to the '50s. Curren was merely the last link in a chain of style that stretches back to Rennie Yater and Kemp Aaberg.

Chris Brown is only vaguely aware of this. In his abridged version of surf history, the world sprang anew from Tom Curren's loins somewhere in the early Reagan era. What matters is that this legacy of style is alive and well in Brown. A legacy passed from father to son.

Following a brief stint as a skateboarder, Brown was introduced to surfing when he was 10 by his father, Dave. The elder Brown, a landscaper, has been surfing the Santa Barbara area for 36 of his 48 years. A former Western Surfing Association coach, Dave Brown believes Santa Barbara's long, painful flat spells may have actually helped his son's competitive drive.

"When it's good, Santa Barbara surfers get very hungry and greedy," Dave says. "It can be pretty nasty. But, interestingly enough, I think that hunger translates well into contest surfing."

Chris' local break was "The Pit," a crappy, kelp-ridden shorepound that gets good about once a decade. As Davey Smith's pre-Hawaii hangout, it serves as Santa Barbara's T-street without the photographers—a place the groms had to themselves after Mom dropped them off for the afternoon.

"Chris developed a great prowess in small surf," Dave Brown says. "He could surf small dribblers all the way to the beach doing maneuvers."

As a WSA grom, Brown used his diminutive frame as a lever, consistently winning heats by ripping dribbly beachbreak while more bulky kids bogged and sank. By the time he was 15, he was considered a full-blown protégé. His airy, aggressive style put him as Curren's logical heir and—dare they say it—another Slater.

"Chris had the most potential that I'd seen in a number of years," recalls Bob Hurley of Billabong, Brown's former sponsor. "Unusual talent and great style. I'm a real fan of genius, and even at 15 he had that genius potential."

However, it was this early comparison with Slater that has dogged Brown since—right up to that day at Pipe last year. Great expectations and the weight of an unbestowed crown. As formidable a rival as Slater may have been, Curren was still the man back home. Brown's Rincon-bred body English betrays this: absolute perpendicular front-foot placement and a low, downward-looking center of gravity.

But more than role model, Curren had personal connection with Brown that ultimately shaped Brown's future career direction. Jeanine Curren, Tom's mother, ran a local Bible study with Dave Brown. While young Chris was hunkered down evenings over the New Testament, Tom, newly minted in the ASP top 16 and headed for his first world championship, would stop by to chat—firing Chris's imagination with visions of perfect waves, riches and exotic travel. The lure of the tour was irresistible. From that point, Brown focused on becoming a professional surfer.

Despite a hectic competitive schedule, Brown was a straight-A student at Santa Barbara Christian School and Santa Barbara High. At home, he never openly rebelled or even cursed in front of his parents. (although Brown brags he once tried to convince supermodel and local girl Kathy Ireland to score him a six-pack outside a liquor store in Montecito). Limited school social life—no dances or football games. Surfing was everything. And everything was leading up to the 1988 Amateur World Championships in Puerto Rico.

Although the teenaged Brown was picking up notice—along with peers Shane Beschen and Taylor Knox—as one of the hot young Californians, he'd yet to make a definitive statement that would lead to major sponsorship. The Puerto Rico contest was his launching pad, for while the U.S. team bombed, Brown stormed, grabbing the Junior Men's trophy over the raging Brazilian Flavio Padaratz. Full sponsorship and a five-figure income from Billabong followed immediately. Brown, still in high school with a semester of physics to go, joined Tom Curren as a professional surfer.

On a pleasant canyon street in old Santa Barbara, lined with purple-blooming jacaranda trees, sits Chris Brown's house. At first sight it appears to be standard tired surfer-worker housing: weedy threadbare lawn, stained carpets, brown sagging sofa, baroque gilded trophies, a sink of vintage greasy dishes, boards perched in every available corner. A landlord's nightmare. Only difference is Chris Brown is the landlord, which is no mean feat in Santa Barbara's high-cost real estate market.

Like the house, professional success brought Brown a whole new set of problems and responsibilities he hadn't seen in the original contract—plus some temptations that hadn't come up much in Bible study.

"Everyone who's curious will go through an experimentation phase, and some people will like drugs a lot. I don't abstain, but I'm not about to burn a big hole in the ground. People do drugs because they feel good, but some people can't cope without them, and that's where you have a problem."

This admission is interesting in that it seems such a conscious transgression. "There are things in my life I consider wrong that keep me from being more of an evangelist," Brown says. "The Bible is very black and white about right and wrong, but flat out, no human can live a perfect life according to biblical law."

More remarkable, however, is Brown's enthusiasm for life. He speaks in a soft California patois, lazy and haltingly articulate at the same time. Bursts of chirpy energy and a huge bobbing smile stapled to his face. His long hands describe curling lips and firehose cutbacks with graceful eloquence. The hand-jive wave hula. Stoke in the face of disillusionment and setbacks.

Despite good performances on the Bud Tour (he came in 17th his rookie year in 1988) he found, again like Curren and other Santa Barbara surfers, that being in the public eye was distinctly uncomfortable. Off the tour, Brown became a recluse, unavailable to photographers and unwilling to escort them to his local breaks. When he chose to compete exclusively on the domestic tour in 1989, he said, "I'd almost rather stay home in California and surf Rincon and a Bud Tour contest once a month, and let them come to me."

Bob Hurley didn't agree. At the end of 1991, Billabong cut Brown loose. Brown was stunned. "For a couple months I really didn't know what I was going to do," he recalled. "I can see their point now—I wasn't highly visible and I didn't have the best year in competition. And because I wasn't lighting the world on fire, it wasn't like there were all these other sponsors waiting to snatch me up. I was left with something to prove."

Prove it he did. In 1992, surfing on the WQS circuit on his own dime, he accumulated enough good finishes to be seeded 24th in the ASP Top 44, placing ahead of such tour vets as Booth, Barry and Luke Egan. Surviving solely on contest winnings, Brown made his mortgage payment and used the rest to get him to contests. Last year, he made the jump over to the World Championship Tour, in addition to competing in 12 WQS contests. He finished seventh on the WQS and 23rd overall in ASP standings. He was picked up by MCD soon after.

And that no man might buy or sell, save that he had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. — Revelation 13: 17

These days on the tour "Brownie" is a popular comrade-in-arms. Even the more morose pros are attracted to his Pollyanna optimism backed by his solid, showy surfing.

But will it ever come down to world championship? Or has Brown consigned himself as a perennial also-ran—a gifted trial pony consigned to giving the showboaters a run through their routines on their way to the title?

Bob Hurley, his old boss, offers this perspective: "In my opinion he'll finish the year as one of the top 10 competitive surfers. I think he has every capability to be world champ if that's what he really wants. The only thing that holds him back is his desire."

Brown says he has the fire, but not for a world championship. That's a result, not a goal. What really matters is having the full measure of his surfing seen and judged worthy by his peers.

"Whether I'll ever become good at Pipeline I don't really know. I'll never be one of the best Pipe riders, I know that. I'm known mainly for winning contests, because that's what I can do. But I want to rip where the surf is good—and Hawaii has the best waves. I've yet to put in a performance that I feel I have the potential to do."

Keep this in mind: Mark Richards, four-time world champ, hated Pipeline. It scared him. It went the wrong way. He surfed it on contest days only because he had to, but basically he just mailed in his performance. Take off, look for an exit, get out, go to Haleiwa.

The point is, he tried.

So does Chris Brown.

That's a mark of another kind.

[These are not the photos that accompanied the original print feature.]