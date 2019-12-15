[This article originally appeared as an archive column in our style issue. Click here to subscribe.]

How to properly measure an air… Is it the sheer height of the thing? How about the amount of rotations? Maybe it’s a reverse. Back flip or front flip, even. You could look at how corked out it is, or how nasty the section cleared. Yeah, objectively, those kinds of measures can describe an air, but they can’t really put one in context. The air by Bruce Irons above was, objectively, fucking radical. But it was far more than just an impressive frontside grab, it was a shot right across surfing’s bow. It was a surfer jumping up on the world stage, grabbing the mic, and shouting for everyone to hear. Bruce Irons, ladies and gentlemen, the new rebel king of surfing, was heralding a whole new age of the impossible being very possible indeed. It was a signature moment announcing the arrival of a new kind of antihero.

Irons was the prototype of the surfer who could do it all—flash to the heavens with the newest of new school airs, then calmly cruise through the world’s scariest tubes. Most surfers then—and now, for that matter—were one or the other: air guys or heavy wave guys. Irons showed everybody you could do both, and positively drip with style at the same time. He lived and surfed—still does, to an extent—as if his otherworldly ability was the most natural thing in the world, something he gave no thought to, and

even less effort. It was just, there. That’s the epitome of style, and the not-giving-a-shit attitude that is a must for the surfer who dons the crown of the rock star king of surfing, which, in the 2000s, Irons surely did. (It didn’t hurt his popularity that he had the timeless kind of good looks that made him appear chiseled from the very best marble.)

That’s not to say Irons wasn’t already a meteor shooting across surf culture’s sky by 2000. Just two years before, at 19, he came in second place at the Pipe Masters; he was still surfing in the Juniors division of the contest circuit then. But contests were never Irons’ strong point. His talent meant he’d occasionally find himself on the podium, though he was just as likely to be summarily dismissed with an early exit, kicked to the curb by a surfer nowhere near Irons’ ability, but who had to scratch and claw and wanted it more. Irons mailing it in was still better than 90 percent of the surfers who’d ever lived, and that was enough for him to spend a few years on Tour and to win surfing’s most prestigious events: the Pipe Masters in 2001 and the Eddie in 2004.

His real motivation came from being 16 months younger than older brother Andy, one of the two or three best surfers in history, and the competitive opposite of Bruce. Andy was bigger and stronger than his younger brother, and, unlike Bruce, thrived on dominating his fellow surfers. He would probably have torn the beating heart from his heat opponents and devoured it right there on the beach if he could. Bruce, a premie at birth, smaller than most, eventually grew into a marvel of a physical specimen, but was driven primarily by proving himself against his big brother.

“I remember when I made the Tour, I only did it ‘cause he [Andy] made it,” Bruce said in 2011. “To tell the truth, when I did surf against him, I didn’t wanna win. Because that was his thing. He’s the world champ. I was just there ‘cause my brother was there.”

Bruce’s thing, at least as far as surfing was concerned, was, to borrow a term from the rest of the action sports world, “fucking sending it.” His was the rare ability to look at a wave most would never surf—at least not comfortably—and actually, physically surf it the way everyone else could only mindsurf it. Photos of Bruce inevitably were like the one on the cover above: eye-popping displays of cartoonishly-good surfing. If he wasn’t teaching the groms what airs should look like, he was teaching grown men what barrel riding really was. Think about it: do you remember seeing photos or video of Bruce at mortal-sized waves? You do not.

He spent the peak of his career chasing giant tubes in Mexico, flirting with the nastiest of Pipe, then showing up dutifully at a contest only to struggle in a judge-fitted straitjacket. Bruce was Dane before Dane, then somehow also Dane when Dane was Dane. To put it another way, Bruce was clearly Dane’s favorite surfer and the prototype Dane stuck too, minus all the partying.

In 2011, less than a year after Andy died, the Code Red Swell bombarded Teahupoo. Bruce was a standout that day, getting barreled so hard his trunks were ripped clean off. Andy would undoubtedly have been as wowed as the rest of us.