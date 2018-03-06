Riley Lights Up New York and New Jersey

Riley is a beast. What started as a snow storm in the upper midwest underwent “bombogenesis” off the coast of New England during an extreme drop in pressure, transforming Riley into a “bomb cyclone.” Thus far, Riley has brought extreme tides, hurricane force winds, sideways rain and even death to East Coast. Right now there are over a million people without power in the region because of Riley.

Somehow, amidst the destruction, Riley sent some Goldilocks-conditioned waves to New York and New Jersey. Grab a Slurpee, drink it fast and and mind-surf the barrels with some brain freeze in the gallery above. Photographer Mike Nelson said, “Everyone is all surfed out, and you can’t say that very often on the East Side.” With quality waves expected through the week, hopefully Nelson and crew will maintain the strength to keep filling their canteen.