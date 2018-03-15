Fickle Puerto Rican Spots Light Up

After sending tubes galore to the Atlantic seaboard, Winter Storm Riley took a tropical vacation to Puerto Rico where it decided to trade gloomy, silty cylinders for turquoise tubes. Some of the island’s fickle spots, like Gas Chambers, that have long lay dormant, finally turned on in a big way. Always in the right place at the right time, SURFER staff photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig was on hand to capture the blue barrels and the surfers who scored them.