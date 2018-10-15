In a few hours the opening hooter will most likely sound, signaling the start to the 2018 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal. The swell looks good for Supertubos and there’s title-clinching potential for Gabriel Medina, who’s currently locked in a three-way race with Filipe Toledo and Julian Wilson. It’s the type of drama that makes the WSL interesting to watch, will it carry over to Pipeline? In a few days we will see.

In the meantime, below are the top picks from SURFER’s editorial staff’s Fantasy Surfer teams. There’s still time for those last minute changes should you feel the need.

Gabriel Medina

As far as I can tell, there are two types of competitive surfers: those who try to block out hype and pressure so they can put on their best performance, and those who use hype and pressure to put on their best performance. Medina seems to sit squarely in the latter camp, bottling up all the things that distract most surfers in the No. 1 spot and using it as a kind of competitive rocket fuel. He's got the yellow jersey, all eyes are on him and historically that's when he seems to surf his best. It's a mathematical long shot for Gabby to clinch the title in Portugal, but I'd put money on him taking the event win regardless. – Todd Prodanovich, Editor

Italo Ferreira against Medina winning in Portugal. I am, however, all for his fellow countryman Italo taking the win and wearing that big funny looking hat on the podium. He made the final here back in 2015 ( Everyone likes a good title showdown at Pipe, amirite? That's why I'm bankingMedina winning in Portugal. I am, however, all for his fellow countryman Italo taking the win and wearing that big funny looking hat on the podium. He made the final here back in 2015 ( remember that huge air he pulled ?) so he's more than qualified to go to the air when needed. Italo's also more than comfortable when the conditions are big and hollow or big and unruly--which is great because there's a solid swell in the water right now. – Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor

Gabe Medina

Medina has the competitive fire of a champion. When all eyes swing his way, he thrives when others would wilt. He also loves powerful beachbreak, or at least, even if he doesn’t love it, he nevertheless absolutely rips in those conditions. Now that he’s the Tour leader, he’ll floor the gas, crushing his competition with ease. Don’t be surprised if he runs the table the rest of the year, winning with both otherworldly talent, and sheer force of will. – Justin Housman, Features Editor

Ryan Callinan

On the heels of his king slaying performance in France, wildcard Ryan Callinan is poised to upset in Peniche. The forecast looks good for the event and Callinan is equally talented at threading tubes as he is at laying down powerful and stylish top-to-bottom combos. Just give his edit, " On the heels of his king slaying performance in France, wildcard Ryan Callinan is poised to upset in Peniche. The forecast looks good for the event and Callinan is equally talented at threading tubes as he is at laying down powerful and stylish top-to-bottom combos. Just give his edit, " Fiji ," a re-watch to see the “excellent-ranging” lines he's capable of drawing. He also doesn't seem to be intimidated by the world's best competitors, which is probably half the battle for a wildcard when drawing top-seeds that are stone-cold heat assassins like Gabriel Medina. – Ben Waldron, Online Editor