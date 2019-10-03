During the last two decades, Quiksilver, Billabong, Volcom, Vans and Hurley have all been bought up and/or gone public, each surf-centric brand undergoing its own multi-million dollar transition or acquisition. It’s the way of the business world: Start a brand, build it into a powerhouse and then cash out.

So, the news that camp-centric retailer Kathmandu just paid $350 million (Australian) to buy 100 percent of Rip Curl should come as no real surprise. In fact, it’s impressive that Brian Singer and Doug Warbrick maintained private control of the brand for so long. After all, they started Rip Curl in Torquay, Australia back in 1969, and many would have fled for greener (and richer) pastures a long time ago.

Kathmandu, if you don’t recognize the name, is a well-respected outdoors-y brand that’s already big in Australia and New Zealand (similar to how Patagonia is in the United States.) It would seem this is mostly just a way for a big retailer like Kathmandu to get even bigger, with this deal pushing the brand into the billion-dollar stratosphere.

According to the press release, Rip Curl’s CEO Michael Daly will retain his position through (and after) the merger. “Bringing these brands together will build on our respective strengths across product, marketing and distribution channels,” says Daly. “It will be a new world for all of us after 50 years of private ownership, and our entire crew would like to thank the Rip Curl Founders for everything they have done for surfing over the years.”

According to Rip Curl, “there are no plans to merge the Rip Curl brand with the Kathmandu brand, and the global headquarters will remain in Torquay.”

So, what does all of this mean for the average surf consumer? How about for Mick Fanning, Mason Ho, Tyler Wright, Gabriel Medina and co? Or the Rip Curl Search franchise?

In all likelihood, it won’t mean much, other than the brand is now owned by a big retailer rather than two Australian surfers. The biggest change in all of this is likely for Singer and Warbrick, who now have a million(s) more reasons to go out and search for…well, anything they please.