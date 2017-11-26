It’s with a heavy heart that we report another tragic loss in the surfing community: Oscar Moncada, one of Mexico’s renowned big-wave surfers and a Puerto Escondido standout, passed away yesterday in a car accident in which three other passengers also lost their lives. He was 34 years old.

Moncada spent two years on the Big Wave Tour. He competed as recently as this July, when he finished in ninth-place at the Puerto Escondido Challenge. Where he excelled, though, was as a freesurfer, positioning himself for the deepest barrels at Puerto and threading the heaving beach break caverns with style to burn.

Moncada was a beloved member of the big-wave community, and news of his passing has been followed with an immediate outpouring on social media from friends morning this tragic loss. News of Moncada’s death comes as the Latin America surf community is still reeling from the loss of Brazilian Jean Da Silva this weekend.

Before the crash, Moncada posted a tribute to Da Silva on his social media accounts. “Rest in peace, my friend, #RIP,” Moncada wrote on Instagram. “Even as a person as good as Jean da Silva can leave us of this world [sic] Today I wake up with this sad news…I will miss you, brother, today I cry for you.”