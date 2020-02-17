Legendary surfer Bob Cooper — a loveable, bearded character who became one of the first American surfers to visit Australia back in 1960 — reportedly passed away this weekend at the age of 82.

Cooper was born in 1937 in Santa Monica, California, and became a Malibu mainstay in his early years after learning how to surf at age 15. According to Matt Warshaw’s Encyclopedia of Surfing, Cooper joined the competitive scene in the ’60s but “earned a reputation not as a contest champion or a big-wave hero or even a small-wave performer—although he had an appealing, loose-limbed style, and a fine sense of trim—but as an articulate, slightly eccentric surfing character,” Warshaw explains. “In ‘Bob Cooper: Prophet on a Wave,’ a glowing 1964 Surf Guide magazine profile, he’s lauded for his ‘Mount Everest beard, radical sandals, spectacular shirts and tunic of a thousand colors,’ as well as his ability to ‘remain composed and totally unaffected even at the most radical parties.’ The Bob Cooper Blue Machine signature model, produced in 1967 and early 1968 by Morey-Pope Surfboards, was the only board of the era to feature an asymmetrical fin setup.”

Cooper moved to Australia in 1969 and spent 25 years in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales where he owned and operated Cooper Surf Shop. In 1993, he and his family relocated to a town just south of Noosa.

“Cooper allowed that he ‘hung a pretty mean ten in the early ’60s,’ but said that he was ‘famous in surfing for being famous; for having been around a long time; for having a beard,'” writes Warshaw. “The celebrated Cooper beard, as noted in a lavish 37-page Surfer’s Journal profile in 1999, originated as part of a draft-dodging ruse.” Cooper was featured in a handful of surf movies, including “Slippery When Wet”, “Surfing Hollow Days”, and “Strictly Hot”.

After his passing, legendary surf writer Phill Jarratt wrote today that Cooper was a warm and genuine human being who went out of his way to provide a guiding light to those who needed it. An affable eccentric at face value, the original “surfing beatnik” was within a man of great wisdom and spirituality.”