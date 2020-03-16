You know those Instagram versus reality memes? This is the video version of that. If you follow Billy Kemper, Kai Lenny, or Nate Florence you’ve likely grown accustomed to seeing their wild highlights: Kemper’s Wave of the Century at Jaws, Lenny re-writing performance surfing in big waves, Florence’s Pipe bombs, etc, etc. But what about the hundreds of wipeouts and hold downs that went into every successfully ridden bomb? Where are all of those? Well, they’re right here. In “Risk And Reward”, we’re served a montage of carnage and chaos the likes of which we haven’t seen since the old-school surf movie wipeout section went the way of the CD. And while the second part of the film is filled with redemption, this edit still proves that all of those fleeting highlight moments we see on social came at a hefty price.