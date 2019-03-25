If you paid any attention to the recent HBO documentary “Momentum Generation”, then you know that Rob Machado has worn many hats in his life (only figuratively, of course–god forbid he hide those beautiful locks). He was a competitive surfing prodigy, then a pseudo-vagabond freesurf star, then a shaper of his own high-end craft as well as a designer for surfboard monolith Firewire. Well, now he can add music festival promoter to the list.

The San Diego Union-Tribute recently reported that surfing’s favorite drifter, along with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and former San Diego Padres pitcher Trevor Hoffman, have signed on as “participants, investors and event ambassadors” for a music and arts festival called “Wonderfront”. The ambitious festival will take place in late November, when 80 bands will descend upon six stages placed around San Diego Bay and “large water taxis will transport attendees between the event's two most distant waterfront stages.”

"It's almost like a selfish act — bringing some of my favorite acts to play at the festival," Machado told the UT. "I played with one of my bands at one of the last editions of Street Scene [an iconic San Diego music festival that ran from 1984 until 2009] and it was such a neat event in downtown San Diego. I was bummed to see Street Scene end, but Wonderfront takes it up to another level by 100."

Hopefully that doesn’t mean they’ll be booking all the pop-punk bands of the “Momentum” films, but we’ll have to wait until the full lineup in announced in late April to know for sure. In the meantime, click here to head over the the UT for more information on the upcoming music fest.