Welcome back to The People’s Board Review, a board test series in which we enlist working-stiff, relatable rippers to give us feedback on the latest surfboard models in dims you can find right there in the rack at your local surf shop. For this review, we put four RS Surf Co. models in the hands of four surfers of varying sizes and board preferences and took them down to fairly average California beach break on a peaky, head-high day. The boards included the “El Bandido”, a performance blade with training wheels; the “Musubi”, a squished-down shortboard with a curvy outline; the “Love Capsule”, a fat and flat small-wave ripper; and the “Low Love”, a high-performance blade meant for juicy surf.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Love Capsule”, the model all testers agree is one of the fastest they’ve ever put under their feet:

The Gist:

While this voluminous groveler is capable of warp speeds through flat sections in gutless waves, getting it to turn in more powerful pockets can be tricky, making this a specialized board for conditions that normally require a lot of effort to surf. All four of our testers agreed that this flat, pill-shaped quad would rule in the small stuff, or at a long, soft point like Malibu or Scorpion Bay. But that’s not to say there aren’t some merits to the design even in steep beach break conditions, which is where we tested it. Tester #2 (5’11”, 215 lbs.) rode the “Love Capsule” in 6’0” x 19.8” x 2.8” 37.42 L, and said that it felt just right. “If you’ve had a breakfast burrito, and you’re feeling a little slow, this is the board right here — it’s all love. I’d definitely prefer it at a wave with some length of ride, but I can tell it’s a good board.” All four testers rode this craft with traditional polyurethane foam construction, although RS also offers this board in epoxy.