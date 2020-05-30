Welcome back to The People’s Board Review, a board test series in which we enlist working-stiff, relatable rippers to give us feedback on the latest surfboard models in dims you can find right there in the rack at your local surf shop. For this review, we put four RS Surf Co. models in the hands of four surfers of varying sizes and board preferences and took them down to fairly average California beach break on a peaky, head-high day. The boards included the “El Bandido”, a performance blade with training wheels; the “Musubi”, a squished-down shortboard with a curvy outline; the “Love Capsule”, a fat and flat small-wave ripper; and the “Low Love”, a high-performance blade meant for juicy surf.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Low Love”, the board that all the testers agreed was the best of the four when the surf is pumping:

The Gist:

There’s no shortage of responsiveness and control in this low-volume, high-performance thruster — our testers agreed that the board can more or less do whatever you want — but putting it to good use requires good surf, being in good surf shape, or both. Tester #2 (5’8”, 175 lbs.) isn’t accustomed to riding anything this blade-y, so he took a 5’11” x 18.5” x 2.38” 27.4 L “Low Love” for a spin first thing in the morning while his coffee buzz was still good and strong. “This board was obviously designed for Lowers,” said Tester #3, who ripped on the board, but said low-volume shred sticks like that are more effort than he usually wants to give. If you don’t mind putting in the work to surf at peak performance, however, the “Low Love” is a magic carpet. All four testers rode this craft with traditional polyurethane foam construction, although RS also offers this board in epoxy.