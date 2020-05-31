Welcome back to The People’s Board Review, a board test series in which we enlist working-stiff, relatable rippers to give us feedback on the latest surfboard models in dims you can find right there in the rack at your local surf shop. For this review, we put four RS Surf Co. models in the hands of four surfers of varying sizes and board preferences and took them down to fairly average California beach break on a peaky, head-high day. The boards included the “El Bandido”, a performance blade with training wheels; the “Musubi”, a squished-down shortboard with a curvy outline; the “Love Capsule”, a fat and flat small-wave ripper; and the “Low Love”, a high-performance blade meant for juicy surf.

In the end, for average California surf, the “Musubi” shocked the testers with its responsiveness and earned the highest marks of the bunch. Here’s what you need to know about it:

The Gist:

With a fuller outline and plenty of foam, it’s no surprise that this board paddles well and carries speed, but its ability to still perform at or above the lip is as mysterious as it is welcome. The “Musubi” carries a constant curve from nose to tail and can be ridden as either a thruster or quad. At a glance, it’s a design that appears to be more small-wave groveler than high-octane rip stick, which is why it shocked our testers with its performance levels in rippable faces. “I tried two airs—it’s probably been 15 years since I’ve tried an air,” said Tester #2, who is 5’11” and 215lbs, but rode a 6’0 x 19” x 2.25” “Musubi” with a volume of 30.8 L — a full 2.2L less than his normal shortboard. While this particular board was on the small side (for him), Tester #4 was sold (literally) on the “Musubi”. “For the waves around here that are soft with a few punchy sections…this board would work perfect. I’m going to order this board, actually.” All four testers rode this craft with traditional polyurethane foam construction, although RS also offers this board in epoxy.