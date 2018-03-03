Over the past handful of years, Ryan Burch has amassed a loyal fan following. He's a highly-talented surfer and his inimitable style atop boards of every shape and size is incredibly fun to watch. But even more impressive, he's a brilliant shaper, and throughout the past few years he's been honing his experimental board designs--everything from pickle-forked asymmetricals to high-performance twins to modified mid-lengths--to build his shaping business, and make surfing more fun for the lucky few to procure one of his sleds.

Burch's experimental sticks are only sold in select surf shops, making them a bit hard to come by. But if you're on the West Coast this week (or East coast the following week), you could have the chance to try out one of Burch's designs. Starting today, Burch and fellow Volcom team rider Ozzie Wright are touring California and beyond to promote Burch's new clothing and boardshort line. At each stop, Burch will have a quiver of funky designs (each one pictured in the photo below) for you to test drive.

To give one of Burch's shapes a go, visit the following tour stops:

WEST COAST TOUR DATES

March 3 – San Francisco, CA 9am – 12pm @ Rodeo Beach/Cronkite: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

5pm – 9pm @ Proof Lab Surf Shop: Art show + live music by Rustangs

March 4 – Santa Cruz, CA 10am – 1pm @ Pleasure Point: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

4pm – 6pm @ Freeline Surf Shop: Art show + BBQ

March 8 – Ventura, CA 10am – 1pm @ C Street: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

March 9 – Newport Beach, CA 9am – 12pm @ Tower 68 / Orange Street: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

3pm – 7pm @ What Youth: Art show + tacos + live music by Municipal

March 10 – Encinitas, CA 9am – 12pm @ Cardiff Reef: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

4pm – 6pm @ Hansen’s Surf Shop: Art show + BBQ

March 11 – Laguna Beach, CA

9am – 12pm @ Salt Creek: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

3pm – 6pm @ Laguna Surf and Sport: Art show + BBQ



EAST COAST TOUR DATES:

March 13 – Jacksonville Beach, FL 4pm @ JAX Beach Pier: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

March 14 – Atlantic Beach, FL 6pm – 10pm @ Hotel Palms: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser

March 16 – New Smyrna, FL 12pm @ New Smyrna Inlet: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards

6pm – 10pm @ Woman’s Club of NSB: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, donations to WithLove Charity

March 17 – Boynton Beach, FL 6pm @ Nomad Surf Shop: Hang with Ryan Burch + Ozzie Wright

March 18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

3pm – 8pm @ Laser Wolf: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser + Glass Body