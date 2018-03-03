Over the past handful of years, Ryan Burch has amassed a loyal fan following. He's a highly-talented surfer and his inimitable style atop boards of every shape and size is incredibly fun to watch. But even more impressive, he's a brilliant shaper, and throughout the past few years he's been honing his experimental board designs--everything from pickle-forked asymmetricals to high-performance twins to modified mid-lengths--to build his shaping business, and make surfing more fun for the lucky few to procure one of his sleds.
Burch's experimental sticks are only sold in select surf shops, making them a bit hard to come by. But if you're on the West Coast this week (or East coast the following week), you could have the chance to try out one of Burch's designs. Starting today, Burch and fellow Volcom team rider Ozzie Wright are touring California and beyond to promote Burch's new clothing and boardshort line. At each stop, Burch will have a quiver of funky designs (each one pictured in the photo below) for you to test drive.
To give one of Burch's shapes a go, visit the following tour stops:
WEST COAST TOUR DATES
9am – 12pm @ Rodeo Beach/Cronkite: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
5pm – 9pm @ Proof Lab Surf Shop: Art show + live music by Rustangs
10am – 1pm @ Pleasure Point: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
4pm – 6pm @ Freeline Surf Shop: Art show + BBQ
10am – 1pm @ C Street: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
9am – 12pm @ Tower 68 / Orange Street: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
3pm – 7pm @ What Youth: Art show + tacos + live music by Municipal
9am – 12pm @ Cardiff Reef: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
4pm – 6pm @ Hansen’s Surf Shop: Art show + BBQ
9am – 12pm @ Salt Creek: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
3pm – 6pm @ Laguna Surf and Sport: Art show + BBQ
EAST COAST TOUR DATES:
4pm @ JAX Beach Pier: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
6pm – 10pm @ Hotel Palms: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser
12pm @ New Smyrna Inlet: Surfboard demo w/ Ryan Burch Surfboards
6pm – 10pm @ Woman’s Club of NSB: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, donations to WithLove Charity
6pm @ Nomad Surf Shop: Hang with Ryan Burch + Ozzie Wright
3pm – 8pm @ Laser Wolf: Live music by The Mother Gooses + Ben Katzman’s Degreaser + Glass Body
