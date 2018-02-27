“The main reason I stopped riding shortboards is because I live in an area where it’s not very good for a shortboard all that often. It was basically out of necessity,” Ryan Burch says in this latest short from Volcom.

That spark lead Burch down quite the shaping rabbit hole. What’s fascinating is Burch being dis-satisfied with shortboards on subpar waves has sparked him to create left-field shapes that seem to work quite well on really good waves. For example, in the edit above Burch rips an asym and a twin fin on some firing right points, waves that appear to be begging for a standard shortboard. But then again, some surfers have the ability to shred anything, regardless of length, number of fins and in Burch’s case even a glass job (see 1:15).