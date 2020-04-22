After closing down city beaches two weeks ago in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, San Clemente city officials voted late last night to reopen coastal access as early as the end of the week for “active recreation” only — i.e. to exercise and surf. A firm date has yet to be set.

The move arrives on the heels of local protests and the creation of an online petition signed by roughly 2,500 people asking SC officials to reopen local beaches “for the physical and mental well-being” of the community.

According to Councilman Chris Hamm, the reopening of city beaches and coastal trails will, of course, be accompanied by restrictions. Parking lots at the pier and North Beach will remain closed, as will certain areas with normally busy street parking, like T-Street. Whether limiting the amount of available parking will be enough to encourage surfers and beachgoers to maintain mandated physical distancing remains to be seen. It’s also a bit unclear how the city has the capacity to enforce such public-health orders if lineups get too crowded.

Before residents bust out their E-bikes and head for the area’s Crown Jewels of surfing, they should know the decision to reopen San Clemente beaches doesn’t include Trestles, or San O (or San Clemente State Beach), as those fall under the jurisdiction of State Parks. But according to the Orange County Register, the city is also currently working on coordinating with the State Park office to open access to those surf spots as well.

Just hours before the city’s decision was made, the Orange County Board of Supervisors also voted to keep county beaches open, including Salt Creek, Strands Beach and Capistrano Beach. But not all were on board with the decision. Taking into account the forthcoming heatwave heading to Southern California this weekend, OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett proposed closing county beaches for an additional two weeks during the hot spell, to prevent people from surrounding counties from flocking to their coastline.

While the hope is that closing down beachside parking lots will keep people from other counties from swarming the now-open beaches, some are worried that such closures will result in crowds parking in nearby neighborhoods, making it more difficult for local residents to abide by social distancing.

“When you take a look at the folks that are coming down, they’re not only not adhering to Safer at Home policies in their own communities, they’re not even staying in their own counties. Especially with the warm weather I think it’s going to be problematic,” Bartlett told the LA Times. “It’s not like we can say our beaches, parks and trails are open just to our residents. The Coastal Commission won’t allow for that, so it’s an all-or-nothing thing.”

The questions of how and when to reopen beaches have been divisive even within the surfing community, and surfers in other locked down areas will be keeping a close eye on the situation. If San Clemente isn’t overrun by out-of-towners and locals are able to practice safe social distancing while getting some waves, this could be a useful case study for officials in other coastal cities.

More as this story progresses.