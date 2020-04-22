At the end of March, before San Clemente and San Onofre closed their beaches in an effort to curb the spread of an infectious pandemic — and before the social media sphere morphed into a toxic battleground over the issue of beach closures — a handful of local shredders scored a couple of pre-season, pre-quarantine south swells at Lower Trestles. Kolohe Andino, the Brothers Colapinto, Kade Madson, Jett Schilling and more (see the 1:20 minute mark) let loose and refined their rail game for a few sessions before putting their boards on ice for a while.

Click play, enjoy a few minutes of A-grade bucket-throwing and take comfort in knowing that Lowers will one day return to being a high-performance playground shared by 70 people at one time.