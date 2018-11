Both the physical and philosophical approaches to Dungeons are explored in "Satori"

Filmmaker Rick Wall’s new documentary, “Satori,” tells the story of the South African chargers who’ve dedicated their lives to surfing Cape Town’s fickle big wave spots, Dungeons and Sunset Reef. Hit play on the trailer above to hear the close-knit community of local surfers’ physical and philosophical musings on the waves they’ve built their lives around.

For more info on the film, click here.