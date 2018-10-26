Can you think of one single thing better than the clever combination of surfing and dressing up for Halloween? I cannot. Which is why I’m compelled to tell you about a contest happening in Manhattan Beach this weekend.

Each year since 2005, Spyder Surf has organized the “Scare and Tear” surf contest, which involves entrants competing against each other dressed head-to-toe in Halloween costume. It was first started by Charlie Ninegar, who was working as a store manager for Spyder Surf at the time, as a fundraiser for a friend of his (Adam Frand and the Adam Frand Foundation) who had passed away unexpectedly from an undetected heart condition.

The contest now serves as a tribute to Adam Frand and since 2005, the costumes have become more and more creative. According to Dickie O’Reilly, Spyder Surf managing partner and contest organizer, the person who wins the whole shebang isn’t necessarily the one with the sharpest cuttie.

"It's not the best surfer that ends up winning this thing most of the time," O'Reilly told the Daily Breeze. "This one is all about fun. Your strategy better be about how to get your costume to last longer than 15 minutes out there in the water."

Over the past few years, entrants have dressed up as terrifying looking clowns, witches, Lakers players–one even outfitted a board to look like a giant shark. If you’d like to check out this year’s contest, get more info here. Or just enjoy the spooky gallery below: