Yesterday at the Banzai Skatepark, the iconic concrete playground located on the North Shore of Oahu (you know, the one oft-visited by local rippers when the waves are flat?), pro surfers, pro skaters and local frothed-out groms all came together for an afternoon of shredding at the Vans Duct tape Skate Jam.

As is customary at Joel Tudor’s Vans Duct Tape Festival events, this year’s Skate Jam involved good food, epic music (in the form of an all-vinyl DJ set), art (courtesy of painter Robert Vargas) and a rad comingling of surfers and skaters. The night capped off with the premiere of Tomas Hermes’ self-directed and self-edited surf movie, “Soma”, which was filmed entirely by his wife Ana. The DIY project was premiered on the lawn of Sunset Beach Elementary School, with Vans’ founder Steve Van Doren serving popcorn to the crowd.

Or if you're in the area, cruise down to Pua'ena Point on Thursday, December 5th (12pm to 4pm) to watch the world's best loggers do what they do best.