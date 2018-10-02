Did you hear that sound? That deep, whooshing sigh of relief? That was thousands of Californians and public beach access fans all over the country exhaling after hearing that the US Supreme Court would not be taking up the Martin's Beach case.

You, of course, remember the details of the Martin's fiasco. Billionaire Vinod Khosla bought the beloved Northern California beach, private though used by the public for decades, then proceeded to lock an access gate, cross his arms, pout his lips, and petulantly try to keep the public from crossing his land to frolic, maybe surf, perhaps cast a hopeful fishing line toward the sea.

Martins's holds a couple crumbly waves that aren't particularly special, some decent fishing, and interesting rock formations that make for nice views while beachcombing. It's not all that different than dozens of other rocky coves along the central California coastline. But that was never the point. The point is that the California Coastal Act says that all beaches are public, and, once the public has historical access to a beach, even if that access crosses private property, a landowner can't restrict that access (this is why Martin's is different than the Ranch -- the Ranch hasn't historically had public access).

Court battle after court battle worked their way through the California court system with judges telling Khosla he couldn't keep people from accessing a beach they'd had access to forever. But, very rich and very bored, apparently, Khosla refused to follow the law, and appealed the highest court in the land.

Had SCOTUS decided to hear the case, then sided against the State of California and with Khosla, it could have blown apart the idea of guaranteed public access to beaches in California, and set a dangerous precedent of private citizens keeping the public off their precious beaches.

But Monday, SCOTUS said, "nah," and refused to take up the case.

"Why is access to Martins Beach important? For the same reason access to Yosemite is important. It's a public treasure," said one-time Surfrider president Robert Caughlan.

I spoke with a Surfrider representative earlier in the year who expressed real concern that if SCOTUS ruled in favor of Khosla, essentially all bets were off when it came to protecting the California coast for the public. There was a very real fear that Khosla might have a shot with a court that threatens to swing conservative with the potential appointment of Brett Kavanaugh.

Now, those fears are abated.

"The most conservative and divided Supreme Court in my lifetime confirmed that even a billionaire, who refuses to acknowledge that the law applies to him, and retains the most expensive attorneys he can find, cannot create a private beach," said lead attorney for Surfrider, Joe Cotchett. "Beaches are public in California, and the immensely wealthy must comply with the Coastal Act just like everyone else."

Khosla and his lawyers pleaded that if the state were to carve out a section of his property fronting Martin's Beach to allow the public a footpath to the shore, it would amount to the government confiscating his land. The state and Khosla tried to arrive at a settlement that would have paid Khosla for a small strip of access land, but Khosla asked for an absurd $30 million for a small walkway, more than he paid for the entire 25-acre parcel.

“The courts at every level, including now the U.S. Supreme Court, have upheld the Coastal Act’s protection of the public’s rights to access the California coast. This case reaffirms that you cannot make a unilateral decision to shut down a beach that has provided generations of families with memories. We will be considering how to proceed and hope the owner will work with us to assure that the historical public access to Martin's Beach remains available for present and future generations,” said Lisa Haage, chief of enforcement, California Coastal Commission in a statement.

Had SCOTUS overruled the California courts, wealthy landowners could have swallowed up beach access across the state.

This is a good day for public land loving Californians.