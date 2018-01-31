Search for Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes Called Off

After a rigorous effort, the French Coast Guard has ended their search for Agnes

It’s been nearly two days since Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes’ fishing boat was found washed ashore near Hossegor, France. In a saddening update, the exhaustive search effort for Agnes has been called off by the French Coast Guard. Agnes was last seen departing at 7:30 a.m. in his 36ft fishing boat “Masaret III” on January 30th. Agnes checked in with maritime authorities when he called later that morning to report thick fog would be delaying his return home.

He hasn’t been heard from since.

Agnes is an experienced surfer, has worked at Quiksilver for nearly 30 years and has been the CEO since 2015. Surfers around the world took to Instagram to express condolences. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.