Search for Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes Called Off

It’s been nearly two days since Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes’ fishing boat was found washed ashore near Hossegor, France. In a saddening update, the exhaustive search effort for Agnes has been called off by the French Coast Guard. Agnes was last seen departing at 7:30 a.m. in his 36ft fishing boat “Masaret III” on January 30th. Agnes checked in with maritime authorities when he called later that morning to report thick fog would be delaying his return home.
He hasn’t been heard from since.
Agnes is an experienced surfer, has worked at Quiksilver for nearly 30 years and has been the CEO since 2015. Surfers around the world took to Instagram to express condolences. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.
LOST AT SEA…. REST IN PARADISE 🌊PIERRE AGNES 🌊 @pierre_agnes --Taken By The Ocean That He Loved So Much… At 2:35 p.m. Local Time today, after SEARCHING all morning again, CROSS, the French Navy, announced the (SEARCH CALLED OFF For Pierre) Yesterday morning, QUIKSILVER CEO -- and longtime SURFER, FISHERMAN & FAMILY MAN -- Pierre Agnes left the Capbreton harbor at 7:30 a.m. Seas were rough and visibility was less-than-ideal. According to the Guardian, he sent a message to port authorities indicating that he was delaying his return because of thick fog. A couple hours later, his boat washed ashore near Biarritz approximately 9:30 a.m. & a search was immediately launched. With water temps around 12 degrees celsius, (53 Fahrenheit), it's estimated that a human can survive for approximately three hours before hypothermia sets in, which had officials rightly concerned. Our Prayers & Thoughts are with the Agnes Ohana, Marianne, Marine, Mathieu and Manon. You are in our hearts ♥️ @billabong @dcshoes @quiksilver @roxy #art #music // Sunset: @tim_bonython Music: Oceans Eleven// Memorial Edit By: Da Hui
Hier on as perdu un GRAND HOMME, un homme qui as toujours mis ça famille en premier, un homme qui a traité tout le monde avec du respect , un EXAMPLE pour le monde du surf et quelqu'un qui a toujours cru en moi. Merci pour tout ce que tu as fait pour notre famille, tu vas nous manquer Pierre . Merci pour ce que tu as fait pour le surf européen et mondial. Je suis fière de t'appeler mon amis. Une énorme pensée à une des plus belle famille que j'ai connu. Mathieu, Marine, Marianne et Manon on est la pour vous ❤️ || Yesterday we lost a great man. A man who I loved as much as anyone, who loved his family more than anything else, a man who believed in me and supported me every day. Thank you for everything you have done for my family. Thank you for everything you have done not only for me but for the European and international surfing community. See you out in the ocean my friend Pierre. ❤️❤️
I still can't believe this? It's like a movie or something!! I stayed with Pierre on my first trip to France he was the Quiksilver Team Manager. That was about 30 years ago. It's a long time to know someone. He was an amazing person, always straight with you wether it be good or bad. Going to miss you old mate. 🙏🙏🙏
I love this man. @pierre_agnes went missing in Hossegor today when his boat washed ashore in the cold, early morning fog. I'm praying for a miracle but it's just starting to hit me what a profound effect this man had on my life and the surf community at large. He loved his morning fishing trips, family, @quiksilver, surfing, friends, motorbikes, Capbreton…I'm not even sure how to let it sink in. 😢