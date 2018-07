Ben Gulliver just released another section from his award-winning cinematic love-letter to cold water surfing, “The Seawolf.” Watch Canadian Pete Devries navigate a blizzard and some some freezing right points. Check out the full-length film here.

Watch Gulliver’s edit beautiful edit of outtakes, “B-Wolf,” featuring Chippa Wilson, Pete Devries, Noah Cohen and Noah Wegrich, here.