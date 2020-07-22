Round one of the Resin Roundup is in the books. And as the voting percentages show, they were all nail-biters — which means these will be some tough semifinal matchups.
In Heat 1, Heritage’s Brian Wynn and his unique spiral design took the win over Brian King’s moodier palate of smokey, dark reds. Heat 2 was a close race between two totally different approaches, with Mark Petrocelli of Faktion/Pilgrim pouring a modernist look just beating out HIC’s Jasper Heyne, who came in hot with a swoopy lava flow design. In Heat 3, another close one, Son of Cobra, teaming up with Lost/Catalyst, and his sunset-colored design took out Dustin Bernard and Surf Ride’s clean, punkish, pink-and-black stunner. Finally, voters in Heat 4 gave the nod to WRV’s Austin Walker and his tropical, ocean-vibed board over Mike Hurrin and Hansen’s resin swirl/rain band combo.
Stay tuned for the semis, which kick off tomorrow on SURFER’s Instagram stories where we’ll see Petrocelli of Faktion/Pilgrim take on Wynn/Heritage, and then Walker/WRV square off against Son of Cobra of …Lost/Catalyst on Friday.
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
HEAT 1: BRIAN WYNN (HERITAGE) DEFEATS BRIAN KING (T&C)
FINAL VOTE: 54% / 46%
HEAT 2: MARK PETROCELLI (FAKTION/PILGRIM) DEFEATS JASPER HEYNE (HIC)
FINAL VOTE: 51% / 49%
HEAT 3: AUSTIN WALKER (WRV) DEFEATS MIKE HURRIN (HANSEN SURFBOARDS)
FINAL VOTE: 52% / 48%
HEAT 4: SON OF COBRA (…LOST/CATALYST) DEFEATS DUSTIN BERNARD (SURF RIDE)
FINAL VOTE: 51% / 49%
[Be sure to head to SURFER’s Instagram tomorrow and Friday to watch the semifinals of Resin Roundup. For artist profiles, click here for Brian King for T&C and Brian Wynn for Heritage, here for Jasper Heyne for HIC and Mark Petrocelli for Faktion/Pilgrim, here for Austin Walker for Wave Riding Vehicles and Mike Hurrin for Hansen Surfboards, and here for Son of Cobra for …Lost/Catalyst and Dustin Bernard for SurfRide. The Resin Roundup was created by SURFER and Dragon to celebrate the artistry that inspired Dragon’s Resin Collection of sunglasses.]