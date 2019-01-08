The attack happened near Los Osos and the surfer was bit in the leg

A surfer was attacked by a shark at Sandspit Beach near Los Osos, California earlier today according to The Tribune, a local news outlet. The attack was not fatal and the surfer’s identity is still unknown.

Photos of the victim’s board are currently making the rounds on social media, as seen in the post below.

Here’s more from The Tribune:

Corbett Horn, a manager at Central Coast Surfboards, said he spoke with a friend who was surfing near the attack Tuesday who said the shark came from behind and grabbed the surfer by one of his feet.

“I wasn't a first-hand witness," Horn told The Tribune by phone. "But I was told he was able to shove it off with his other foot. He got cleaned up, and he's getting some stitches now."

Stay tuned as more details emerge.

To read The Tribune’s article in full, click here.