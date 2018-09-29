It’s been reported that a teenager was attacked by a shark early this morning near Beacon’s, a popular surf spot in North County San Diego.

According to eye witness Chad Hammel, there was group of about 30 people in the water diving for lobster less than a 100 yards off shore. Hammel was on his kayak when he heard loud screaming. At first Hammel thought the victim has celebrating catching a large lobster, but when he saw a seal nearby and heard, “I got bit,” Hammel realized that a shark attack had occurred and paddled his kayak toward the victim, who was frantically swimming towards him for help.

“There was a big ol’ wake of blood behind him,” Hammel described what he saw when he approached the victim, “He flopped on top[of the kayak] and his entire back was open. The shark hit him in the clavicle, ripped open everything in the back and the top teeth came down and got his cheek.” Hammel paddled the victim to shore with the help of an off-duty lifeguard that pulled the vessel while swimming. Hammel reports they were followed by the shark as they headed for the beach. The victim was then life-flighted to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The attack was reported before 7 a.m. this morning and Beacons is currently closed. ABC News reports that the attack occurred in the 900 block of Neptune Ave. in Leucadia. This is a developing story, and we’ll provide more information as it becomes available.