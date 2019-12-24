In the post-surf-video era, it can feel like shorts, edits, clips (whatever we call them now) are cranked out and released every day by the dozen, then consumed with a similar amount of indifference. It takes a lot to move the needle. Resonant surfing performances are increasingly rare. They still happen, though, as Shaun Manners has managed to prove.

When it was released in late 2018, Shaun Manners’ “Blastoid” got the surf world talking. A 13-minute, supercharged onslaught of gorgeous, modern surfing, the film featured the then 20 year old driving through hefty tubes, flying high above the lip and carving radically near his home in West Oz. In many ways—as many as an edit can these days—it felt like a coronation. An arrival, of sorts, of someone destined to leave a mark on this whole surfing thing.

But Manners didn’t come out of nowhere. Thanks in large part to his father, Margaret River shaping legend Matty Manners, you can find clips of Shaun online—towheaded, as young as 12—surfing around the globe and displaying more than a hint of his future promise.

But it’s his home turf—a land of ramps, slabs, freight-training barrels and a litany of individualistic surfers—that has groomed Manners for this moment in surfing. He grew up watching West Oz standouts like Dino Adrian and Rohan Annesley, two surfers with unique styles and heavy-surf bona fides, who were notorious for, as Manners says, “nonchalantly, just falling out of the sky into 8-foot slabs.” The lessons gleaned from such displays of grace under pressure surely rubbed off on young Manners.

These days, the 21 year old surfs and pals around with a formidable crew of contemporary freesurf idols—Noa Deane and Creed McTaggart, to name a few. And the way he carries himself in and out of the water seems to reflect the decidedly raw creativity of his forbearers.

“He has a ‘fuck it’ kind of personality, like he’s just going for it,” says McTaggart, who he reckons he first saw Manners surf when the kid was just 5 years old. “He surfs quite effortlessly and his style just comes natural—it’s not contrived at all.”

“What I like to watch, and what I think makes great style, is when someone is just surfing however the fuck they want to,” Manners says. “I think it’s kind of just a matter of relying on pure instinct and not caring at all about what other people think.”

On land, Manners subscribes to the contemporary post-punk aesthetics and ethos shared by many of Australia’s best modern aerialists, often dressing in all black, painting his nails, dabbling in punk-ish graffiti art, noodling on the guitar, etc. But in the water, he mixes a timeless style—poise in the tube and powerful arcs—with an arsenal of spins and tweaked grabs that, in two decades, we’ll likely categorize as “timeless” as well. It’s an all-around package, and one that makes good sense when you ask him for his own definition of stylish surfing: “Tom Curren. J Bay. No one has surfed it better and it was his first time out there,” he says.

“Overall, [Manners] is a really sweet kid and a lot of fun to travel with, especially when it comes to road trips and camping,” McTaggart says. “It’s crazy to see how far he has come as a surfer and a person in the last couple years and he’s only going to get better.”

While “Blastoid” may have been many people’s first impression of Manners, we’re confident there will be many more resonant clips, edits, shorts—whatever they’ll be called—from the West Oz wild child in the years to come.