Shed Sessions: San Diego’s North County Gets Experimental

Bird Huffman pulls some classics down from the rafters in our newest Shed Sessions

“Everything rides,” says Bird Huffman of Bird’s Surf Shed. “You should expand your surfing horizons and capabilities.”

“Everything Rides” should maybe take over the “Ride Anything” moniker for our zeitgeist of board experimentation. Way cooler of a phrase. And hey, Bird gets it. One look at the smorgasbord of surfboards in the Shed tells you that.

Speaking of which, for this episode of Shed Sessions, Bird picked about as random an assortments of boards as you could imagine, most of which are from North County, San Diego shapers. A bonzer from Leucadia wizard Gary Hanel. A progressive late ’60s single fin log from Don Hansen. A squirty little 5’2″ fish from Sunset Surf Shop’s Ed Wright. Even tossed in a flex-tail thingie as a non-North County wildcard from Allan Gibbons, a legendary figure who ghost shaped for Al Merrick for a long time, just to throw an even odder board into the mix. We sent Joel Tudor, Derrick Disney, Jake Marshall, and Duran Barr out to put ’em through their paces.

Bird was right. Everything does ride.

Here’s the quiver for this episode:

Gary Hanel Bonzer 6’3″ x 19 1/2″ x 2 5/8″

Don Hansen “Hustler” 9’6″ x 22 3/4″ x 3 1/8″

Sunset Fish 5’2″ x 21″ x 2 3/4″

Alan Gibbons “Reflex”: 6’0″ x 19 1/2″ x 2 1/2″