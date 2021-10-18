If you’re wondering what the future of surfing will look like, turn your eyes upon the jaw-dropping compilation below and you’ll get a solid glimpse of the progression that lies ahead. Fourteen-year-old Sierra Kerr (offspring of Tour vet and airshow standout Josh Kerr) recently spent some time at the wave pool in Waco to hone her air game–which, by the look of things, doesn’t need much honing. In the short span of an hour, the teenaged Kerr was able to land all of the extra lofty and expertly technical punts below.

When she posted the above clips a few days ago, much of the surf world dropped their collective jaws at Kerr’s progressive performance–even aerial masters like Italo Ferriera, Kolohe Andino and Jack Robinson were singing their praises of the future world champ. Yeah, we’re calling it.