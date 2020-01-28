Simon Hetrick is a 19-year-old talent hailing from the frigid coast of Maryland who spent the better part of 2019 collecting tubes and passport stamps. In the edit above, the well-shacked youngster proves to be far from a one-dimensional tube hound, as he drives through sand-bottomed drainers and launches himself skyward with equal aplomb on the East Coast and beyond.

