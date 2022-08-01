While slab charger Laurie Towner might look like an adrenaline junkie by the amount of time he spends slotted inside frighteningly big tubes, it’s the simple things in life–family, fishing and spending time in the ocean–that the Aussie focuses his sights upon. In his new profile film above–shot by friend and filmmaker Ishka Folkwell–Towner and his family hitch a camper to their car and take off along the coast of Australia to find waves while working and homeschooling on the road. It’s a heart-warming profile film that will make you a fan of Towner’s surfing–and way of life–all the more.