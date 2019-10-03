During Day 1 of the Quik and Roxy Pro France (both of which began last night while you were sleeping), 11x World Champ Kelly Slater surfed his way to seeding-round heat victory on a buckled board. During an earlier freesurf that morning, the GOAT explained in his post-heat interview, he had buckled his magic stick (the epoxy 5’8″ Dan Mann he rode at the Surf Ranch event) at some point between pocketing a boatload of sand-bottomed tubes. “I realized it when I got down here [for his heat],” said Slater, “so I was trying to figure out some tape to fix the board.”

Without a roll of tape in sight, Slater jerseyed-up and paddled out on his damaged equipment anyway and proceeded to smoke his competition, surfing with more spark than much of the rest of the field, consisting largely of half-his-age surfers. It’s something we’ve grown somewhat used to, but it really puts things in perspective when you consider he first won this event close to 30 years ago back in 1992. In addition to the board debacle, Slater also mentioned in his post-heat interview that he was feeling jet-lagged, has been fighting off a cold and is dealing with sciatica pain thanks to a deep-tissue massage gone awry–all of which apparently isn’t enough to keep Slater from absolutely ripping at the moment.

Slater wasn’t the only one looking extra spicy on the opening day of competition. To no one’s surprise whatsoever, Gabby Medina was also in winning form. Catching roughly 893 waves throughout the course of his heat, Gabs made good use of the not-so-world-class conditions on tap and put together a highlight reel of tail-high reverses, bucket-throwing turns and a couple of cheeky tube rides. If anyone is looking to beat the current World No. 1 and steal that mustard-hued jersey off his back, they clearly have their work cut out for them.

One of the most entertaining showdowns of the day was the one above, wherein Kolohe Andino, Yago Dora and Leo Fioravanti went blow-for-blow for the entirety of their heat. Leo, who’s back from a nasty shoulder injury that sidelined him from the past five events, barely took the win, with just .40 points separating him and Andino, who took third.

The conditions got increasingly bumpy as the day progressed, forcing the later heats and much of the women’s round to make lemonade from shitty, onshore lemons. Unfortunately, the lump and bump led to a few bogged rails and sent a couple top seeds, namely Stephanie Gilmore, straight to the elimination round. World No. 1 Carissa Moore was defeated by a 17-year-old wildcard from Tahiti named Vahine Fierro, who’s often seen charging the infamous lefthander that sits in her backyard.

“It’s always nice to win against the number one in the world,” said Fierro after her win. “Waves were tricky but I got a couple of turns on the rights and it was fun. Surfing Teahupoo is definitely a scary experience and I think it prepares me for anything. I was here surfing a couple of days ago when it was big and I honestly wasn’t even scared so maybe surfing Teahupoo before every event is the way to go.”

The forthcoming elimination round could likely run in the next couple of days. Stay tuned for more coverage from our resident ‘CT correspondent Sean Doherty as the event unfolds.