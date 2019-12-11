A few months back, the internet had a field day when the WSL released an episode of their “Sound Waves” series with the GOAT, Kelly Slater, at his miraculous cow country barrel during the Freshwater Pro. The premise of the series is that the WSL mic’s up their subject and follows them around over the course of an event, getting all those juicy in-between moments that our reality-TV-molded culture now holds so dear.

What made that episode unique, of course, was the fact that the GOAT was tailed by Australian weirdo energy healer (see: scam artist) Charlie Goldsmith the whole time, who acted as a kind of spiritual sherpa for Slater over the course of the event, probing him with personal questions, offering hugs, etc. At one point, Goldsmith told Slater: “Can’t you see that it’s better to show people you can still be out there at an older age, enjoying yourself, competing with younger people, than worrying so much about winning?”

OK, say what you will about this weird scammer, but that’s actually pretty sound advice—which Slater seems to now be fully embracing.

About an hour ago, in his heat against energy-healer-less Joan Duru, Slater split the peak and spent what felt like a week driving through section after section of a Backdoor runner. When he finally, bafflingly emerged from the barrel, the judges had a very easy decision to make. Perfect 10s across the board. And how could they not? It was an incredible ride by any measure (watch it above at the 3:35 mark).

Afterward, Slater was talking with Rosy Hodge for his post heater and said, “I’ve surfed this whole year kind of behind the 8-ball, I’m always trying to catch up. I just wanna surf this heat from the front…I was like, ‘Just relax, breathe, smile, enjoy the moment,’ you know? Even if you’re going to lose, you might as well enjoy it.”

Sound familiar? To be fair, telling an aging athlete to enjoy the moment and accept losses gracefully is pretty obvious advice and Goldsmith shouldn’t get any real credit there. But regardless of where it came from, it’s pretty damn satisfying to see the GOAT in that headspace. After all, the guy has absolutely nothing left to prove, so why not just have a hell time on the way out? If that mentality ironically allows him to smoke everyone and win one last event, gaining entry into the Olympics in the process, well, all the better.