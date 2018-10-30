The WSL has announced that reigning World Champion John Florence and 11x World Champion Kelly Slater will both be returning to competition at the Billabong Pipe Masters starting December 8, 2018. Florence was sidelined by an injury while freesurfing during the Corona Bali Pro in June. Slater broke his foot at J-Bay last year and has been plagued by several foot injuries since, which has caused him to selectively surf events throughout the 2018 season.

Both surfers’ experiences at Pipeline could throw some wrenches in the title race between Gabriel Medina, Julian Wilson and Filipe Toledo. Slater is a 7x Pipe Masters winner and Florence, well, the contest is in his backyard. According to the WSL’s press release, “The Title will come down to Pipe – but with the return of a few key players, upsets are likely.”

Also returning to competition is Caio Ibelli, who broke his foot at Maragaret River this year. Miguel Pupo will take the spot of 2015 Pipe Masters winner Adriano de Souza, who suffered a knee injury at the Rip Curl Pro Portugal last month.

Two wildcard spots will be awarded to local Pipeline specialists based on their performance in a trials event set to take place before the Pipe Masters-which will probably toss more curveballs for the Title race contenders.

Do you think Slater and Florence will cause some upsets? Or does Medina have the Title in the bag?

Let’s hope Pipe fires for the event.

Here are the round one match-ups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Frederico Morais (PRT), Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 2: Owen Wright (AUS), Yago Dora (BRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA), Keanu Asing (HAW)

Heat 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 5: Julian Wilson (AUS), Tomas Hermes (BRA), Wildcard

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Wildcard

Heat 7: Wade Carmichael (AUS), Griffin Colapinto (USA), John John Florence (HAW)

Heat 8: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Michael February (ZAF)

Heat 9: Michel Bourez (PYF), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Ian Gouveia (BRA)

Heat 10: Conner Coffin (USA), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 11: Kolohe Andino (USA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Joel Parkinson (AUS)

Heat 12: Willian Cardoso (BRA), Michael Rodrigues (BRA), Patrick Gudauskas (USA)

Read the WSL’s full press release here.