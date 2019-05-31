After being relegated to the elimination round, Kelly Slater proves that he doesn't belong there with arguably his best performance of the season

There have been moments this season, said to be Kelly Slater’s final as a full-time World Tour competitor, when I’ve felt completely sure that he’d spend the year sinking unceremoniously toward the bottom of the ratings, each of his 47 years showing in gradually stiffening turns and seemingly disappearing air game. But often in the next event, or even the very next heat, Slater shakes off the cobwebs and puts on a more GOAT-like performance, talking the scalps of surfers literally half his age in the process.

I wouldn’t say that Slater is learning any new tricks, but his lines are causing flashbacks to bygone eras when he was a more thoroughly dominant force in surfing. Yesterday, Slater was linking spicy on-rail turns and carving 360s like he was showboating for Taylor Steele’s lens in “Campaign” circa 2005. He seemed fast, loose and completely carefree, and his rides against Brazil’s Caio Ibelli and Ace Buchan were some of his most thrilling this season as a result.

“I feel like in my first heat I was all antsy and rushed, so I didn't want to do that again,” Slater told the WSL in the aftermath of his Round 2 blitz. “I just wanted to have fun. I just don't think I can do this anymore if I'm not having fun, so I really need to set myself before I surf and go out there for the enjoyment of it. When I started on Tour, I didn't think I'd be competing with guys who are my age now, but I feel like when I go into overdrive I can beat anyone.”

After watching his performance in Round 1, I’d have raised an eyebrow at that last part. After Round 2, however, I’ll drink that Kool-Aid right down.

We all know that Slater is a consummate showman, and that he won’t be happy walking away from it all without some kind of satisfying arc to his year, and every good arc needs a climax. At least at present, Slater seems to be building toward something grand, although if I were to put my money on an event win, it would most likely be J-Bay, Tahiti or Pipe. But, then again, this event might finish at The Box, and Slater has never had trouble blowing minds in square right-handers.

Margaret River Pro Women's Elimination Round (Round 2) Results:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA) 13.10 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 12.40, Mia McCarthy (AUS) 9.13

Heat 2: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.40 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.00, Macy Callaghan (AUS) 9.00

Margaret River Pro Women's Round of 16 (Round 3) Results:

Heat 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 11.44 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 6.33

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.50 DEF. Coco Ho (HAW) 6.30

Heat 3: Caroline Marks (USA) 17.60 DEF. Paige Hareb (NZL) 11.10

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.10 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 9.20

Heat 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.34 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 8.17

Margaret River Pro Remaining Women's Round of 16 (Round 3) Matchups:

Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 7: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 8: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

Margaret River Pro Women's Quarterfinals Matchups:

Heat 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. TBD

Heat 4: TBD vs. TBD

Margaret River Pro Men's Elimination Round (Round 2) Results:

Heat 1: Jack Robinson (AUS) 12.60 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 10.83, Wade Carmichael (AUS) 10.67

Heat 2: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 15.34 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 13.00, Jacob Willcox (AUS) 11.23

Heat 3: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.66 DEF. Willian Cardoso (BRA) 13.77, Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.46

Heat 4: Kelly Slater (USA) 16.50 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 14.40, Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.93

Margaret River Pro Men's Round of 32 (Round 3) Matchups:

Heat 1: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 2: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 3: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 4: Jeremy Flores (FRA) vs. Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 6: Willian Cardoso (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 8: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS)

Heat 10: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

Heat 11: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 12: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Heat 13: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 14: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 15: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 16: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Ricardo Christie (NZL)