According to recent news from the Guardian, Kelly Slater and his wave company have announced plans to build the world’s largest man-made wave starting in 2021. And, like its forebear in Lemoore, the new pool is going to sit over 100 miles from the nearest ocean, smack dab in the middle of the California desert.

The proposed 400-acre development — which will consist of a full-service resort, 600 residential homes, a private club, multiple dining venues and, of course, the wave-making machine — is to begin construction at base of Coral Mountain in La Quinta, California and should be open in 2022. To whom it’ll be open to and how much one will have to pay to play are currently not known at this time.

To make the new barrel-generating factory, the 11-time World Champ has teamed up with private real estate investment and development firm Meriwether Companies and Big Sky Wave Developments, founded by Michael B. Schwab (son of the one and only Charles Schwab). The complex is forecasted to be a $200 million project. Oh, and if you’re interested in purchasing one of the said 600 residential homes they’ll run you roughly $1 to $5 million.

What exactly the world’s largest man-made wave pool will look like is a bit unclear at the moment, but according to the Guardian, the new technology will produce “the largest rideable open-barrel human-made wave in the world”. The pool will have “room for roughly 25 surfers – about five on the main wave, 10 each on the smaller waves at the ends of the basin. It will feature waves for all levels of ability and preference.”

“We’re excited to make another KSWaveCo design and I’m personally excited to create a new wave that will be a stand alone design that nowhere else in the world has,” Slater told the Guardian. “This can become the blueprint for new developments around waves and surf parks going forward and is in line with some of my original ideas from when we started this project.”