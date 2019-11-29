[Ed’s note: The ChachFiles is a travel-based photo series in which photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig let’s us ride shotgun on his strike missions around the world, looking for new angles on some of the best waves and most intriguing personalities in surfing.]

Throughout the 2000’s, the Volcom House had a gnarly reputation. With the entire surf world descending on the North Shore during the winter, some of surfing’s most intimidating figures frequented the house. There were wild parties with the occasional fight and lots of bravado going around. It was an intimating group of guys to be around if you weren’t associated with their crew.

“Terrifying” would be the first word out of my mouth if someone asked me to describe the Volcom houses (there are now two of them) when I went over to the North Shore for the first time as an “aspiring” surf photographer in the winter of 2004/2005. It’s funny how your perception of a place changes over time depending on who you meet and your interactions with those said people.

Even though I spent a decent amount of time in the water at Pipeline and had been to Hawaii a number of times, my real “in” at the Volcom house began by meeting Tai VanDyke on a trip to Nicaragua. If you’ve met or heard of Tai, you know he’s a gentle giant of sorts, a former professional surfer who still annihilates any lip that stands in his way and is the resident keeper of the Volcom House. Through his new-found enthusiasm of photography (at the time), he and I became pretty quick friends in Nicaragua and he was someone I reached out to when I needed a place to stay on the North Shore in the following years.

Fast forward a couple years and the scene on the North Shore is just as it ever was (although I wouldn’t exactly call the Volcom House “terrifying” anymore). Many of the same faces still frequent the Seven Mile Miracle and new, energetic faces continually put in their time at these waves to have the chance at being recognized, or maybe more importantly, eventually getting a crack at a proper set wave out at the Banzai Pipeline. The Volcom House has stood front and center in the mix of all this organized chaos and is still as important as it ever was.

After 6 months of lake-like conditions on the North Shore of Oahu, the winter is finally upon us. Here’s to another season of Triple Crown madness, insane rides, BBQs, beers and camaraderie. This place is amazing.

Continue scrolling to view some of Chachi’s favorite moments from inside the Volcom House