Sneak Peek: Our New Full-length Film “Winter Out West”

“Winter Out West,” our new full-length film directed by Tom “Jenno” Jenning, is set for release February 27th and is now available for pre-order. The movie stars stars John Florence, Creed McTaggart, Jay Davies, Dillon Perillo, Jack Robinson, Ry Craike, Taj Burrow, Luke Hynd, and more surfing the many slabs and ramps that pepper Western Australia’s wave-rich coastline.

When it comes to water cinematography, Tom “Jenno” Jennings is one of the best in the business. And though Jenno is best known for his swimming skills, he's equally talented at shooting unique angles from land and filming mesmerizing moments of the world's best surfers taking to the air.

Jenno calls the rugged coastline of Western Australia home, and like most winters, he spent his last few driving up and down its 1000-mile coastline, sleeping in his car, eating meat pies, and relying on the surf for a shower. One day he'd be in the far southwest filming Jack Robinson in 8-to-10 foot tubes at North Point, and the next he’d be 12 hours north, swimming underneath scary slabs with Ry Craike and the Kalbarri crew.

It's a thankless job and it's one that comes with real hazards. West Oz is notorious for great white sharks, and as Jenno bobbed around in the ocean without a surfboard for protection, he risked life and limb to get the incredible shots featured in this film.

For Jenno, it was all worth it. “I like to record images that show more than just a surfer riding a wave. It's nice to get shots that show perspective,” Jenno told us. “Capturing the craziest moments the ocean has to offer is what I’m passionate about.”

And in turn, those crazy moments are what make "Winter Out West." If you’d like to pre-order “Winter Out West,” purchase it now on Vimeo On-demand here and iTunes here).