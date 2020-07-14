Your favorite tripped-out surfboard art competition, the Resin Roundup, is back this week when you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful abstract resin designs by world-class artists and vote for who poured it best. The final Round 1 matchup features two otherworldly artists, one hailing from the far shores of France and the other a member of San Diego surf royalty. Let’s meet the builders behind the boards, shall we?

Paul LeFevre “Son of Cobra” for …Lost/Catalyst

Close your eyes and try to imagine the perfect name for a surfboard label. Really spend some time here. Jot down a list. No judgments. Just let it flow — let whatever comes to mind bubble right up. Fill a few pages with names. What did you come up with? Doesn’t matter. There’s no way you imagined something even half as cool as “Son of Cobra,” the label of Costa Mesa-based — by way of Biarritz and Normandy, France – board builder Paul LeFevre.

How’d he come up with it? Well, it’s the translation of a song by some French band. But, the dude probably could have dreamt it up anyway. He’s a multi-faceted artist/graphic designer, which you can see at his website, and is clearly no stranger to rad imagery.

Also, no stranger to the glassing room. LeFevre has been getting resin under his nails and in his hair for at least 15 years, and started dabbling with resin art about a decade back. In Europe, he was glassing at Pukas, the San Sebastian-based European goliath of surfboard making. Matt Biolos (you know, founder of …Lost) picked up a few boards LeFevre had glassed at Pukas, and was impressed enough that he plucked him away to laminate some of his boards. Biolos can be a gruff, no nonsense dude. He knows what works and doesn’t play games. If he thinks LeFevre can glass a board, LeFevre can glass a board.