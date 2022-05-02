Stagnant Ambition: Europe Edition

Kolohe Andino, John John Florence and Nat Young are currently in West Aus awaiting the next call for the Round of 32 to get underway. But in the latest drop from Stagnant Ambition, playing for your eyeballs above, the trio is seen tube-hunting in Europe around the MEO Portugal Pro event window. These guys are just as exciting to watch sans jersey as they are during a high-pressure heat–so here’s to hoping they’re doing a lot of filming around Margaret River while the event is on hold.