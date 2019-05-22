“I’ve made more people feel weird with this film than everything before, and I used to pretend that I was a centaur for like half of my career”

When I open a message from Gulf Coast surf icon and absurdist-comedy filmmaker Sterling Spencer, I find not only a link to watch his new movie, "Join the Dance", but also a set of instructions. Apparently, to properly digest the film, there's a set of rituals to perform first.

Step one: stay off the internet and social media for at least an hour. Seems easy enough. Step two: fire up those lungs with some Wim Hof breathing, taking 30 deep breaths, followed by a lengthy exhale, then one last deep breath with a 10 second hold ("4 rounds for maximum JTD experience," the message reads). Umm, OK? Step three: light something—sage, candle, etc.—and sit back and relax a moment before finally pressing play. Right…how did I ever watch surf films before?

With Sterling, it can be hard to tell whether he's being sincere or making a joke—probably because often it's a little bit of both. But the instructions make sense for this project, one that came together when Sterling had been struggling with depression and anxiety following a difficult few years that included the passing of his father, Gulf Coast legend Yancy Spencer III. As Sterling describes it, he went into the woods near his home in search of peace of mind, trying to shut off modern distractions and live in the moment with gratitude. That kind of mental, spiritual work is certainly a serious pursuit, but when he decided to make a film about it, he couldn't help but throw in some visual gags amongst all the soul searching.

"I feel like I've always done that in one way or another," says Sterling. "I put myself out there, but I don't take it that seriously, which I hope is what comes across in the film."

It certainly does. After watching the film, I caught up with Sterling to find out what it was like to make such a strangely-funny, deeply personal film, and what else he hopes people will take away from it.

So tell me about Stonehenge. Looks like took a surf trip there, no?

Did you like that? [Laughs.] Obviously, it's not actually there. That's a place in Alabama called Bamahenge, which is deep in the middle of nowhere, and the stones are all hollow. It's pretty remarkable, actually.

One of the funniest parts of the film is when you're shooting the pier, making weirdly-intense eye contact with the camera, and the shot transitions from the piling to this ancient-looking stone. Is it sketchy shooting a pier without looking?

Instinct just took over, I guess. But, yeah, we loved that shot. It wasn't something we planned, but when we saw it we thought, "Oh, this will be the perfect way to transition into the Stonehenge part." The guy filming, Mike Witt, just nailed that shot so hard. The little crack between the pilings that I go through, it's just this priceless moment. Entering the unknown.

I think people really enjoy your edits because your often in such relatable, not-great waves. But you really make it look damn fun, especially with your board selection. What were you riding, mostly?

The main one I'm riding is the Christenson "Ocean Racer", which is a Mini Simmons design, and that board is probably my favorite. It feels like a magic carpet, regardless of what the waves are like. The board is actually really hard to ride, but super fun at the same time. It's very dynamic to ride, because it's a challenge to do it right. To make it look easy is hard, and that makes it more fun.

Is that the one with the straight-back fins?

Yeah, the straight-back keel fins. You have to be super on rail, and you have to be really low. I like it, because I like working on my technique. It's my Thai Chi board where I go out and work through these motions, and I feel like it really broadens my surfing capability. Or it's like tennis rackets: the pro rackets aren't easy to use, but that's what's fun about them. You have to get good at them to ride them the way they're meant to be ridden. It's good to have a board that's really easy to ride, but you want a board that will take you to the next level, too. His fish, though, is probably the easiest board to ever ride.

Advertisement

So there are clearly some segments left wide open to interpretation in this film—in particular, I'm thinking of the one where you see Tom Curren surfing at Stonehenge, and then you're swimming and encounter a skeleton. Is this commentary about the death of style on the World Tour?

[Laughs.] I like where your mind went, but that's not exactly where I was coming from. The Stonehenge scene is about when I discovered meditation, and it was kind of like a really surreal experience for me. It was almost like an ayahuasca ceremony. I had intense visions, and for the first time my mind was clear. So that part of the movie was representing that.

I kind of had to face a lot of fears in that moment, because I've never been in that place—I've been thinking my whole life. And, to me, Curren is the Buddha of surfing, so it was like, "Curren is showing me the way, I've been cheating myself by not learning surfing the right way." And then when I'm running through the woods, I'm excited, like it's time to really surf and really enjoy surfing.

This movie gives people a lot to interpret. What has the reaction been? Have people enjoyed the fact that it gives you things to think about?

Some people think I'm crazy, for sure. The cigarettes really confuse people [laughs.] I use cigarettes as props in my films just because I think it's funny the way they're used in pop culture to make someone seem super cool or to make what they're doing seem more dramatic. I was making fun of it, but at the same time playing into it.

But as a whole the film made a lot of people feel weird—I've always done a pretty good job of that in my career. What's funny is that I've made more people feel weird with this film than everything before, and I used to pretend that I was a centaur for like half of my career and no one said anything. A couple deep quotes in a film can really make people feel weird. It's funny. I don't think people like thinking about the fact that they're alive and what that actually means.

Well, a centaur is absurd, so that's pretty nonconfrontational. But when you ask a question like, "What is life?" that probably strikes a nerve and gives people a bit of discomfort.

I feel like it stirred the pot with people, for sure, which is good. I like when I hear something that makes me feel fear, because it's like, "Why do I feel that?" I like diving deeper into that to try to figure out what that reaction is telling me. I feel like that was what this film was about for me, and why I went out into the woods. I just wanted to go deep into myself, and I've been thinking my whole life, or following people's beliefs and whatever patterns society has shaped for us. I don't know, humans are so weird to me. Most of the beliefs we have are just the things that we're told. We're told, "This is the way to do things," or you're told to be this thing. We end up being these programmed computers without realizing it. For me, when I started feeling depression and all that stuff, I realized that my programming wasn't working anymore, so I basically had to figure out something new.

Does working on projects like this help you work through some of that stuff?

Yeah, this film especially was super rewarding in that way. If I would have just made a movie on me actually going out there into the woods, it would have just been me sitting around, because that's what meditation looks like [laughs.] So instead I tried to use this to express everything I felt and everything I was going through in a visual artform. It was fun figuring out how to translate those feelings into something visual, and through that process I also learned more about myself. Making a film, you have to have so much patience, so you can get a lot of growth out of it. It's hard putting yourself out there, so it brings all these weird feelings to the surface, and I dig that. It's like, "Where's this coming from and why?" And I feel like that's when you grow as a person.

What about the spoken word in the film? Why did you want to include that?

That's Alan Watts, the Zen philosopher from the '70s. I had a bunch of books with me in the woods, and I'd read and just be in nature. Just read and let it marinate. I love his voice and it feels like it's so impactful. Simplicity can be so powerful. We're such complex machines that we could be hearing something simple like, "Be here now," and we're like, "Umm…what?" Everything else, every creature in this world lives completely in the moment except for us. We're the complete opposite of that, and I feel like that's where most of our suffering comes from.

What do you hope people take away from watching this?

That sometimes your suffering is just coming from your mind—or at least that's what I got from that period of my life. I had so much anxiety for so long, and it was just my thoughts. Nothing else was forcing me into that state of nervousness and depression. So the biggest thing that I got out of that journey was just the importance of being here now, and figuring out how to be present. It's funny, because there are all these complex practices and beliefs, but in the end I think most of them are all trying to get you to the same place, which is just being present.