Sterling Spencer is as complex a human being as he is a talented surfer. In the late 2000s, Spencer became a surf icon tailor-made for the meme era, creating videos that were equal parts world-class surfing and hilarious voiceovers (or weird, centaur-related gags). But when his father, Gulf Coast surf legend Yancy Spencer III, passed away in 2011, Sterling struggled to make sense of it, and he fell into a deep depression.

In the years since, he's found hope in starting a family, in self-examination and meditation, and, of course, in surfing. Luckily, Spencer's absurd sense of humor has stuck with him throughout, and today he manages to sneak in punch lines even when talking about things as serious as his mental health struggles.

When I called Spencer earlier this week to talk about his new film, "Join the Dance," the conversation first turned toward the Gulf's recent hurricane surf. He referenced Cortes Bank and deadpanned that he "could have really used Ger and Snips with the ski" to tow him into some bombs. Spencer has been through a lot in the past few years, but some things clearly haven't changed--and that's a good thing.

So what does "Join the Dance" mean to you?

I guess it means "To flow with life." I got it from this quote, which is "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." I felt like going through depression, there was a point in my life after my dad died where I felt distanced from everything, and I've finally realized that if you wanna make sense out of life, you have to make sense out of change. The only way to do that is to go with the flow.

Mental health issues are obviously pervasive throughout society, but in something like surfing, where there can be this very macho, tough-guy culture sometimes, I'd think it might be exacerbated for some people.

Yeah, I think so. I grew up doing contests, and my dad wanted me to follow that path my whole life. So in a way I was an extension of his ego, but the other side of me is this really playful, silly creature. It felt like, "I must fulfill my duty as a man and beat you in this heat," but at the same time I'm like, "But I also need love!" [Laughs.] It definitely doesn't help that in our culture today we try to equate happiness and fame, like having a ton of followers on social media solves everything. On Instagram, everyone is like their own superstar, and I think it's so terrible for ourselves. I think we'd all be better off trying to become comfortable being ourselves rather than trying to be the thing that gets us famous.

So this movie came about in a pretty interesting way, right? Something about you meditating on an island and encountering a bird watcher?

[Laughs.] Something like that. So I was really depressed when I had my son, and that totally freaked me out. I was thinking, "This should be the best thing that's ever happened to me, why do I feel so depressed?" I'd tried everything, but nothing really helped that much until I started meditating. I had this clear moment when I realized that I wasn't my mind, I wasn't the person talking--I was just watching this person talking. So then who is this person watching, you know? My perspective really changed. I went to this little island--a little secret spot with waves--and I just camped out, searching within myself. I was having my Rob Machado "Drifter" moment. [Laughs.] But on the island, there was this guy who shoots photos of birds, since they fly through there as they migrate to Mexico. We kind of knew each other before, but we became good friends. He was filming me surfing when he wasn't shooting these birds, so he kind of organically caught me finding my connection with the present moment and with real life.

Advertisement

Did he shoot all the surfing in the movie?

Yeah, he shot it all and I'm editing it. Working on it feels like a painting, because I'm not thinking about anything, I'm just kind of letting it come out of me and it feels really good.

It's interesting because a lot of people view surfing, or physical activity in general, as a way to help maintain mental health. But for you it must be more complicated because of the expectation you felt to become a pro surfer.

Yeah, that's a big part of the film. My whole life I was always trying to win a heat or get the clip, which is an ego-based fulfillment. I realized that's why I wasn't being fulfilled by surfing like I was when I was a kid. When you're a kid, you're very present and you're surfing just to surf--you are completely open to that experience. Whatever the ocean throws at you, you're excited to experience it, and I think I lost that when I became a pro surfer. When I let all of that go, surfing was suddenly, like, "Whoa, what is this?" I've felt this shift in my surfing where it's become the ultimate meditation for me. Meditation is just the bridge toward peace within ourselves--a bridge toward the now. When I started learning about meditation and how to help my mind, I started surfing differently. In the film, I'm only riding Christenson fish and Ocean Racers, and those boards are all about using your rail. If you're not on your rail, you're going to pearl or spin out. And surfing that way, I felt like I naturally found a new connection to surfing.

Yeah, those types of boards force you to read a wave and flow with it rather than forcing a maneuver that may or may not be the most intuitive way to ride a wave.

Exactly, you gotta go with it. You gotta join the dance. That's it. That's the film. It's not about me, it’s about appreciating what nature is, and my surfing is maybe just a way to relate to it. Over time, my son has shown me that happiness comes from helping others. I became so much happier worrying about my son than worrying about me. It makes me more happy to make him laugh than it does when I laugh. I've been connecting the dots, and I feel like we've got it all backwards. Humans used to be in tribes and do everything for each other. It didn't work if someone was like, "Nope, I'm going to take all the acorns for myself." [Laughs.] The modern version is someone who wants to have the biggest house and the nicest car and whatever. I just don't think we're meant to live like that, and I feel like that's why so many people are miserable. Our society is built upon selfish ideals, and we're all driving around not looking at each other. My mind is constantly blown these days wondering, "How is everyone not smiling and waving at each other? We're in this universe! Just look!"

How far along are you with the editing? Are you trying to finish it this year?

Yeah, I'm trying to get it done this year, for sure. It's been beautiful in the sense that it's a project that I'm just having so much fun with. And that's really the way it should be when it comes to video editing. It's been such a rat race before. In my heyday when I was making a lot of edits, just pumping stuff out, you just lose the connection to the actual surfing. I miss the old days when one movie came out and you watched it a million times. I feel like a lot of people want less, but more out of what they get. I hope people enjoy this movie. I hope they slow down for it. I hope they don't watch it on their phones. I hope they relax and experience it with me, experience the surfing with me, and feel like they're a part of it. I don't want anyone thinking, "Oh Sterling, he's so cool." [Laughs.] I want them to feel like they just went surfing, to feel like they're connected to something.